Celebrity Birthdays :  Van Vicker, Ngozi Nwosu are a year older today

Joseph van Vicker, better known as Van Vicker, is a Ghanaian actor.

Vicker started out in the entertainment world in radio as a presenter at Groove 106.3 fm and Vibe 91.9fm (2001–04) and was a television personality for TV3 Ghana (1997–99) and Metro TV (2000–04).

He appeared in his first series ''Suncity'', the series ran for a total of 10 episodes. Vicker was then cast in his first film "Divine Love" as a supporting character.

Vicker has appeared in numerous Nollywood films alongside prominent Nollywood actors, including Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Stephanie Okereke, Chika Ike and Jim Iyke.

His Nollywood movies include ''My Soul Mate'', ''Heart of Fire'', ''Popular King'' and others.

Ngozi Ezeonu is a Nigerian actress and has featured in more than 100 Nollywood films including, "Glamour Girls'',

''Shattered Mirror" and ''The Pretty Serpent''.

In 2012, she was nominated as best supporting actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.