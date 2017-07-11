Home > Celebrities >

Celebrity Birthdays :  Olu Jacobs, Essence are a year older today

In the 1980s, Jacobs starred in several international films some of which include John Irvin's war film "The Dogs of War".

Olu Jacobs play

Olu Jacobs

(Olu Jacobs)

Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs and singer Essence are a year older today!

Born July 11, 1942, Olu Jacobs, is a Nigerian actor who has starred in over 120 movies, including: several British television series and international films.

play Olu Jacobs (Google)

 

He studied at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and has starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970s.

Known as a father figure in the Nigerian movie industry, in 1978, he played the role of President Mageeba in Michael Codron's presentation of Tom Stoppard's play "Night and Day".

In the 1980s, Jacobs starred in several international films some of which include John Irvin's war film "The Dogs of War".

On television he was a cast in TVS's "The Witches" and the "Grinnygog" (1983 series).

play Essence (Google)

 

Essence real name, Uwale Okoro, started out as Kenny Saint Best’s back-up singer. The blogger however shot into limelight when she did a "Super Story" theme song. From then she started recording theme songs for movies and soon released her album “Essential”.

The album had a few hit songs including “Facebook love” featuring Jaywon. A while after that she released the single “I will get by” and has since disappeared from our TV screens.

