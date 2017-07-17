Celebrity Birthdays :  Linda Ejiofor, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, ChaCha Eke are a year older today

Nollywood actress' Linda Ejiofor and Ronke Oshodi-Oke, ChaCha Eke Faani are a year older today.

A popular figure in the Yoruba movie industry, Ronke shot to limelight in the movie "Oshodi Oke", written and produced by Sunday Soyinka in 2000.

Ronke is also a musician. She launched her debut album on Sunday, November 16, 2015, at Times Square Ikeja.

"Hurry!!! I thank God Almighty for adding a year to my age. His only name b blessed because worthy of my praise," she wrote on Instagram in celebration of her day.

Popular actress Linda Ejiofor is also our birthday girl today.

The actress who was born in Lagos state and hails from Abia shot into limelight with her role as Bimpe in the MNET soap opera Tinsel.

In 2012, she starred in the award winning movie 'The Meeting' which got her nomination in the Best Actress In A Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke Faani, is a Delta State-based Nigerian actress. Her rise to fame came when she starred in the 2012 drama film, "The End is Near".

Eke is also the daughter of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Professor John Eke.

She got married to Austin Faani a movie director in 2013, and they're now blessed with two girls which are Kamara Faani and Kaira Faani.