Home > Celebrities >

Celebrity Birthdays :  Linda Ejiofor, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, ChaCha Eke are a year older today

Celebrity Birthdays Linda Ejiofor, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, ChaCha Eke are a year older today

Ronke shot to limelight in the movie "Oshodi Oke", written and produced by Sunday Soyinka in 2000.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ronke Oshodi-Oke play

Ronke Oshodi-Oke

(Instagram )

DMX Rapper caught evading $1.7m taxes, faces 44 years in prison
#ThrowbackThursday Back when Korede Bello was a baby boy
Yul Edochie Actor's rep confirms his run as Anambra state governor 2017
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' son graduates from the University of Southampton
Jaywon Singer celebrates birthday with special needs children [PHOTOS]
Davido Singer's rep tells Pulse he wasn't beaten in London
Tekno Singer gifts Twitter fan 500k
Photo Of The Day Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade is an ebony goddess in this photo
Brickz South African star found guilty of rape
Jodie Singer pens sweet words about her baby with special needs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress' Linda Ejiofor and Ronke Oshodi-Oke, ChaCha Eke Faani are a year older today.

A popular figure in the Yoruba movie industry, Ronke shot to limelight in the movie "Oshodi Oke", written and produced by Sunday Soyinka in 2000.

Ronke Oshodi Oke play Ronke Oshodi-Oke (Instagram )

 

Ronke is also a musician. She launched her debut album on Sunday, November 16, 2015, at Times Square Ikeja.

"Hurry!!! I thank God Almighty for adding a year to my age. His only name b blessed because worthy of my praise," she wrote on Instagram in celebration of her day.

Linda Ejiofor play Linda Ejiofor (Instagram )

 

Popular actress Linda Ejiofor is also our birthday girl today.

The actress who was born in Lagos state and hails from Abia shot into limelight with her role as Bimpe in the MNET soap opera Tinsel.

In 2012, she starred in the award winning movie 'The Meeting' which got her nomination in the Best Actress In A Supporting Role at the  9th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Chacha Eke play

Chacha Eke

(Instagram )

 

Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke Faani, is a Delta State-based Nigerian actress. Her rise to fame came when she starred in the 2012 drama film, "The End is Near".

Eke is also the daughter of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Professor John Eke.

She got married to Austin Faani a movie director in 2013, and they're now blessed with two girls which are Kamara Faani and Kaira Faani.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sina Rambo Singer defends his father’s dance movesbullet
2 Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singerbullet
3 Paul Okoye Singer's wife shares video of delivery experiencebullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh is grateful
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is gorgeous in this photo
Odunlade Adekola
Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogun
Orezi
Orezi Singer wants a girl that looks like Rihanna
Kiss Daniel wins Artist of the Year@ Nollywood Europe Golden Award
Kiss Daniel 'I feel bad that I’m not practicing engineering' - Singer