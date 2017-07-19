Celebrity Birthdays :  Kate Henshaw, Mr Eazi are a year older today

Born July 19, 1971, Kate Henshaw-Nuttall is a Nigerian actress born in Cross River State.

She came into public consciousness in 1993 after auditioning for a role in the movie "When The Sun Sets" which was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie.

Since then, Henshaw has featured in over 60 movies. In 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the movie "Stronger Than Pain".

Afrobeats artiste Mr Eazi first discovered his passion to make music when he started recording music for free at PeeWee and Klumonsta studios, where he released his breakthrough single 'PIPI DANCE' and also recorded his first mixtape “About to blow” produced by Klumonsta.

Branding his genre “Banku Music” (a subset of Afrobeats ) which is characterized by afro-soulful instrumentals, influenced by his Ghanaian/Nigerian cultural upbringing. He has four hit singles already to his credit.