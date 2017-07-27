Celebrity Birthdays :  Funmi Iyanda, Francis Duru, Linda Osifo are a year older today

Olufunmilola Aduke Iyanda popularly known as Funmi Iyanda is 45 years old today.

An award-winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist and also a blogger, Funmi Iyanda was the presenter and brains behind one of Nigeria's most famous talk shows New Dawn with Funmi which was on NTA for a run of eight years.

Some of her other programmes are "Talk With Funmi", and "My Country: Nigeria".

She was named one of Forbes 20 Youngest Powerful Women in the continent and was honoured as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum.

In 2012, she went to the peak for Mountain Kilimanjaro for a humanitarian cause.

Francis Duru's birthday is also today. The actor who started his career in Nollywood in the early 90's graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Some of the notable movies he has acted in are "Rattle Snake", "Mama Sunday", "Sins of the Flesh", and "Cold War".

"Desperate Housewives Africa" actress, Linda Osifo is also a year older today.

Best known for her roles in TV show "Desperate Housewives Africa," and movie "Bedlam," Osifo returned to Nigeria to pursue an acting career after over 15 years in Canada.

She studied Psychology at York University in Toronto, Canada with Art as a minor.

Her other projects include "Family Secret," "Scarred," "Rumour Has It" among others.

Happy birthday Funmi Iyanda, Linda Osifo and Francis Duru!