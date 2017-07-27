Home > Celebrities >

Celebrity Birthdays :  Funmi Iyanda, Francis Duru, Linda Osifo are a year older today

Celebrity Birthdays Funmi Iyanda, Francis Duru, Linda Osifo are a year older today

Funmi Iyanda is an award-winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist and also a blogger.

  • Published:
Funmi Iyanda play

Funmi Iyanda

(lindaikejisblog)

Jon Ogah "TBoss is a special lady to me" BBN star tells Pulse
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couple expecting baby number 3
Justin Bieber Singer denies claims he is starting a church
Kanye West Amber Rose slams rapper, says he bullied her for years
#WomanCrushWednesday Niniola, sweet and sensual
Aremu Afolayan Actor curses Diezani over alleged theft
Photo Of The Day Sisterhood! Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, others strike a pose together
Tekno Music star to give childhood friend N1m
Yvonne Orji Actress talks being a virgin at 33
Pulse List 10 hottest photos of Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Olufunmilola Aduke Iyanda popularly known as Funmi Iyanda is 45 years old today.

An award-winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist and also a blogger, Funmi Iyanda was the presenter and brains behind one of Nigeria's most famous talk shows New Dawn with Funmi which was on NTA for a run of eight years.

Funmi Iyanda play Funmi Iyanda

 

Some of her other programmes are "Talk With Funmi", and "My Country: Nigeria".

She was named one of Forbes 20 Youngest Powerful Women in the continent and was honoured as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum.

Funmi Iyanda play Funmi Iyanda (lindaikejisblog)

 

In 2012, she went to the peak for Mountain Kilimanjaro for a humanitarian cause.

Francis Duru play Francis Duru (inside4nolly)

 

Francis Duru's birthday is also today. The actor who started his career in Nollywood in the early 90's graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Some of the notable movies he has acted in are "Rattle Snake", "Mama Sunday", "Sins of the Flesh", and "Cold War".

Linda Osifo play Linda Osifo (Instagram )

 

"Desperate Housewives Africa" actress, Linda Osifo is also a year older today.

Best known for her roles in TV show "Desperate Housewives Africa," and movie "Bedlam," Osifo returned to Nigeria to pursue an acting career after over 15 years in Canada.

She studied Psychology at York University in Toronto, Canada with Art as a minor.

Her other projects include "Family Secret," "Scarred," "Rumour Has It" among others.

Happy birthday Funmi Iyanda, Linda Osifo and Francis Duru!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infectionbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality reflects on her troubling times in UNILAGbullet
3 Yvonne Orji Actress talks being a virgin at 33bullet

Celebs

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse
Halima Abubakar Actress thanks Chika Ike for her support through fibroid
DJ Cuppy and Charlotte Kamale with Jada Pinkett-Smith
DJ Cuppy DJ, Jada Pinkett strike a pose at private movie screening
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couple expecting baby number 3
Jon Ogah
Jon Ogah "TBoss is a special lady to me" BBN star tells Pulse