Celebrity Birthdays :  Emma Nyra, Gbemi Olateru-Olegbegi are a year older today

Celebrity Birthdays Emma Nyra, Gbemi Olateru-Olegbegi are a year older today

Emma Nyra play

Emma Nyra

(Ciroc)

It's OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Emma Nyra's birthday today!

Born July 18, 1988, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, stage name Emma Nyra, is an American-born Nigerian singer-songerwriter, actress and model.

 

In 2012, she left Texas for Nigeria to pursue a career in music and modelling. An alumni of Texas Southern Universitywhere she graduated with a degree in Health Care Administration, she signed a recording contract with Made Men Music Group in 2012 and has appeared in three films including"American Driver", "Rebound" and "The Re-Union".

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi play

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

(Instagram)

 

Gbemi strutted into our consciousness when she snagged a co-presenter gig with the hottest OAP Dan Foster at COOL FM during his daily morning show.

She quickly grew and became the presenter of the popular radio show 'Radio Graffiti'. In 2009 she moved to the newly established BEAT FM and helped establish BEAT FM as the voice of urban music and pop culture in Nigeria.

Gbemi is one of the most popular and easily recognizable OAPs in the industry. In 2012 she was named the Head of Programmes at Naija FM and owns a line of shoes called 'Gbemi Soke'.

