Celebrity Birthdays :  Clarion Chukwura, Caroline King, Tamara Eteimo, Bimbo Oshin are a year older today

Today is the birthday of Nollywood stars Clarion Chukwura, Caroline King, Tamara Eteimo and Bimbo Oshin.

Clarion Chukwura born July 24, 1964, is a Nigerian actress and humanitarian.

Clarion studied Acting and Speech at the Department of Dramatic Arts of Obafemi Awolowo University. She was recognised as a United Nations peace ambassador for her charity work across Africa and was the first Nigerian to win the Best Actress category at the 1982 FESPACO film festival in Burkina-Faso.

Carol King, born July 24, 1963, is a Nigerian actress, thespian and presenter best known for her role as "Jumoke" in the TV series "Everyday People".

Carol has featured in several soap operas and movies including "The Gods Are Still Not To Blame" and "Dazzling Mirage", a 2014 drama film directed by Tunde Kelani.

Tamara Eteimo, born July 24, 1987, also known by her stage name Tamara Jones, is a Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter and actress.

She first rose to fame by winning the 7th edition of the Next Movie Star reality show and was nominated for Best Supporting actress in a drama category at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Bimbo Oshin is a Nigerian film actress, filmmaker, director and producer.

She attended the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Philosophy. She started her acting career in 1996 but only rose to fame after starring in a 2012 Yoruba film titled "Omo Elemosho".