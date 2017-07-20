Celebrity Birthday :  Dayo Amusa is a year older today

Popular Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa is a year older today!

Born to a family of five, Dayo Amusa grew up in Surulere Lagos, Nigeria along with her mother Mrs Abiola Amusa and her father Mr Kolawole Rasheed Amusa.

Her acting kicked off in Nollywood in 2002 as an actress. In 2006, she ventured into movie production and within a short spate of her incursion into the Yoruba sector of Nollywood she has made a positive statement.

Although Amusa acts mostly in Yoruba language films of Nollywood, she has also acted in English language films.

She won the Best Lead Actress at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards and Best Film Award for her 2014 film "Unforgivable" at the Yoruba Movie Academy Awards.