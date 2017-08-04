Home > Celebrities >

Celebrity Birthday Daddy Showkey is a year older today

Real name, John Asiemo, Daddy Showkey became a household name in the 90's when he dropped his self titled debut album in 1994.

Daddy Showkey play

Daddy Showkey

(Informationng)

Today is the birthday of 'galala' legend Daddy Showkey.

The singer's major music exploits lasted till the late nineties. play

(news7ng)

 

The album spawned a new genre galala and featured the hit 'Welcome Daddy Showkey'. His next album "The Ghetto Soldier" got him more success with his nationwide hit 'Dyna'.

play Daddy Showkey performing at a concert (Pulse)

 

Daddy Showkey was not only the pioneer of the galala sound but the first to usher in the dominance of Ajegunle music in the country.

