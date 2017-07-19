Caitlyn Jenner might be running for senate

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she might be running for Senate in the state of California.

The reality star transgender disclosed this during an interview with John Catsimatidis on AM 970, saying that she is absolutely considering getting more involved in the political scene.

Her revelation comes shortly after 46% of America's electorate voted that a reality show television host was qualified to run for political offices.

Speaking of her potential run for a Senate seat in California, she said:

"I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that."

Jenner also revealed that her campaign would focus largely on merging more progressive values on LGBT issues alongside the general Republican platform.

According to her, there's a need to dispel a certain image of the Republican party.

"The perception of the Republican party is that they're all about rich white guys trying to make money," she said.

"I would hope in the next generation that we can change the perception of the Republican party, and make it the party of equality."

Seeing as Jenner's politics have been called "breathtakingly clueless" in some LGBT circles, she may not be getting the required support from her LGBT family especially with her open support for politicians such as Ted Cruz.

If Jenner however, decides to run for Senate office, she will be joining a growing number of celebrities who have decided to dabble in politics.

The likes of singer, Kid Rock has publicly declared that he is getting ready to run for a Senate seat.