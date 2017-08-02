Bovi :  Read comedian's epic response to fan who begged for his child's naming ceremony

Comedian and actor, Bovi's response to a fan who begged him for money for his child's naming ceremony has got people talking.

The fan on Bovi's Instagram page today, August 2, 2017, told the comedian his wife gave birth and he needs money for his baby's naming ceremony.

Bovi then responded saying when he was ''pushing that baby forth through copulation, you didn't have to spend. Why should you spend to give the child a name?"

Obviously not pleased with the response, the fan shared a cryptic message about "helping those you meet on your way up because no one knows tomorrow."

See their exchange below:

Some fans, however, have called out the actor for being rude and impolite.

Bovi is happily married to Kris Asimonye, with whom he shares three kids, the last of which they welcomed in October 2016 .

In May Bovi surprised his wife, Christabel, with a brand new black Mercedes G63 AMG (G-Wagon).