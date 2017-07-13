Home > Celebrities >

Bovi :  Comedian speaks on why Nigerians hide their pregnancy

The actor weighed in on why Nigerians feel the need to hide their pregnancy and delivery date due to spiritual reasons.

Comedian Bovi has spoken on why Nigerian couples hide pregnancy news.

The actor weighed in on the ongoing conversation via Twitter on why Nigerians feel the need to hide their pregnancy and delivery date due to spiritual reasons.

 

ALSO READ: Comedian remembers late mum on her birthday

This comes after Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni tweeted about her American friends who announce the due date of their pregnancy and wondered why Africans feel the need to hide their delivery date and baby bump.

Bovi in response to Olukanni tweeted that only God protects a child and fighting a spiritual battle with physical means is a foolhardy course.

See his tweets below:

Bovi is happily married to Kris Asimonye, with whom he shares three kids, the last of which they welcomed in October 2016.

ALSO READ: "You can't help everyone" - comedian

In May Bovi surprised his wife, Christabel, with a brand new black Mercedes G63 AMG (G-Wagon).

