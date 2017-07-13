Bovi :  Comedian speaks on why Nigerians hide their pregnancy

Comedian Bovi has spoken on why Nigerian couples hide pregnancy news.

The actor weighed in on the ongoing conversation via Twitter on why Nigerians feel the need to hide their pregnancy and delivery date due to spiritual reasons.

My americana friends put up their due dates when they announce their pregnancy. My naija friends dont even post when pregnant. — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This comes after Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni tweeted about her American friends who announce the due date of their pregnancy and wondered why Africans feel the need to hide their delivery date and baby bump.

Bovi in response to Olukanni tweeted that only God protects a child and fighting a spiritual battle with physical means is a foolhardy course.

See his tweets below:

people wey dey hide belle, you really think spiritually the demons are not aware? 😂. Using ur physical sense to fight spiritual war. Foolish — Bovi (@officialBovi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The weapons of our warfare are not carnal- bible. If you like hide your due date from calendar, God alone protects a child — Bovi (@officialBovi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

If hiding pregnancy was a way of keeping village people at bay, will you hide the baby when village people come for dedication? — Bovi (@officialBovi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Went for a friends baby dedication.Saw everyone dashing baby money. I followed cue;at my turn baby's Aunty whispered "blood of Jesus". Damn! — Bovi (@officialBovi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Went home and looked in the mirror to see if I had the mark of the beast on my head. Or maybe I was the beast — Bovi (@officialBovi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Bovi is happily married to Kris Asimonye, with whom he shares three kids, the last of which they welcomed in October 2016 .

In May Bovi surprised his wife, Christabel, with a brand new black Mercedes G63 AMG (G-Wagon).