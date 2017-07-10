Home > Celebrities >

Bonang Matheba :  All the details from media personality's 30th birthday party

Bonang Matheba's birthday party was the bomb!

Bonang Matheba's birthday party was the bomb!

(Instagram)

Bonang Matheba SA media personality does a vibrant cover for Destiny Magazine
Bonang Matheba South African OAP shares tips for success in her new book, "Bonang from A to B"
Bonang Matheba Media personality quits Metro FM radio host role
AKA, Bonang Matheba Rapper finally admits breakup was a marketing strategy
AKA Rapper sends Bonang Matheba Gucci bag 'as apology gift'?
AKA, Bonang Matheba South African couple fooled us?
Skales 'I've had to deny my mother before' - says singer
AKA, Bonang Matheba South African celebrity couple split!
Bonang Matheba, AKA Couples are smouldering hot in new photos
AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup
Bonang Matheba is the queen of slay! The media personality had her 30th birthday ball yesterday July 9, 2017.

Her birthday bash was an A-list party featuring a decorated private dining room at Summer Place, in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Matheba's guests were treated to a performance by ballerinas as part of the festivities.

The guest-list included South African stars like: Matheba’s boyfriend AKA, Maponyane, Nomzamo Mbatha, Basetsana Kumalo, Fikile Mbalula, Khanyi Dhlomo and Lorna Maseko.

Meanwhile, AKA thrilled guests with his performances as Bonang danced on.

More photos below:

Recall that AKA on Friday, February 17, 2017, said he was at his limit for bullshit with Bonang,  even going as far as surprising her with a Gucci bag at her place of work on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, it was just a ruse for his song 'Caiphus song'. The rapper in an interview with South African magazine, The Plug, revealed that he never broke up with Bonang, saying that it was just a way to get people to talk about him before he dropped his new music.

According to him, "Originally I had wanted to drop the song on Valentine’s Day. I thought that this would be way too obvious.

So I was watching the Grammy’s I think, around Wednesday/Thursday last week and obviously saw the whole Adele acceptance speech where she mentioned that Lemonade was a huge moment for the culture or whatever," he said. Adding, "I got the idea that instead of Valentine’s Day, I should do something kind of anti-Valentine’s Day due to the content of the song.

I then came up with the idea and developed it from there."

He then revealed that initially, Bonang was scared of the plan because of the effect it would have on her brand but he convinced her to go along with it.

