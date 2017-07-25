Home > Celebrities >

Blackface hopes 2Face would be arrested for song theft

Blackface added that 2Face was wrong for neither acknowledging nor rewarding him for his role in writing the song.

Blackface has called on the federal government to stipulate a jail term for any singer who is guilty of copyright infringement and we all know what this means.

Daily Post reports that the former member of the defunct Plantashun Boyz also insinuated that former bandmate, 2Face Idibia should be arrested for said crime, since he stole and recorded his song.

ALSO READ: Singer still not ready to reconcile with 2face

Blackface made the statement during an interview with Hip TV, adding that 2Face was wrong for neither acknowledging nor rewarding him for his role in writing hit song, "African Queen."

Speaking on Faze’s attempts to restore peace between himself and 2Face, he said, “Faze is my friend and he is going to do his own bit. But, one thing that he does not know is that who feels it, knows it. He didn’t write the song, I did. So he does not know what I am talking about. It is easy for him to call for peace. But then, it is the duty of the offender to apologise for his action. I can’t keep quiet about what happened because I haven’t offended anybody. I have not stolen anybody’s song."

Blackface and 2face during good times play

Blackface and 2face during good times

Speaking on the Federal Government's role in instituting an appropriate punishment for individuals who are involved in copyrights infringement, Blackface said:

“Had the Federal Government introduced an appropriate punishment for stealing other people’s songs, many music artistes would be in trouble today. If the penalty required offenders to spend some years in jail, many so-called big artistes would be in prison by now.

“Some of them steal songs from fellow musicians based in the country or abroad and pass them off as their own. This is very bad for culture and the creative sector. It is also bad enough for the honest and hardworking Nigerian artiste who goes through a lot of trouble to survive.’

”Whatever the government decides, the courts are there to ensure that justice prevails. If you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, you will have to accept the consequence of your actions.”

Blackface and 2face Idibia were part of the defunct group, Plantashun Boiz, which also featured Faze. play

Blackface and 2face Idibia were part of the defunct group, Plantashun Boiz, which also featured Faze.

ALSO READ: Blackface accuses 2Baba of 'killing' Plantashun Boiz

So far, Blackface has taken every opportunity to drag 2Face with his copyrights infringement claims but the "Holy Holy" singer has remained mute since he threatened to take legal action.

