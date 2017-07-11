Home > Celebrities >

Blac Chyna :  Model accuses Rob Kardashian of domestic violence

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the temporary restraining order pending a hearing set for August 8, 2017.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna play

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna during happier times

(Courtesy)

Blac Chyna has just been granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017.

The court hearing comes after the former exotic dancer spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying she felt "betrayed" by the reality television star.

Blac Chyna granted restraining order against Rob Kardashian play

(dailymail)

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the temporary restraining order pending a hearing set for August 8, 2017. In the court documents, Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of physically abusing her.

According to the documents, Kardashian and Chyna split in December 2016, and on April 8, 2017, the enraged Kardashian allegedly “punched Chyna knocking her to the ground. She retreated inside her bedroom, but he broke the door to her bedroom.

After allegedly gaining access inside her room, Rob then “trashed her closet" before leaving.

Blac Chyna and her attorney, Lisa Bloom play

Blac Chyna and her attorney, Lisa Bloom

(dailymail)

The allegations come as part of Chyna’s request for a temporary restraining order after Rob went on a social media rant against her on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, posing nude photos of her and accusing her of cheating and doing drugs.

