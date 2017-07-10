Blac Chyna granted restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Things are heating up pretty fast between estranged couple, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, and not in a romantic way.

The model has been a temporary restraining order against her ex after appearing in court on Monday, July 10, with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

Daily Mail reports that Rob was represented in court by lawyer, Robert Shapiro who is known to have worked with his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. on the OJ Simpson case.

ALSO READ: Inside couple's shocking split

Speaking with reporters outside the court, Chyna, flanked by her attorney and co-counsel, Walter Mosley, said:

"This was a restraining order to protect Dream and I'm just gonna get back to co-parenting Dream."

About the court hearing, Civil rights attorney, Bloom, said:

"I am pleased to announce that in court this morning we had a complete and total victory, the judge gave us everything we asked for which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against Rob Kardashian restraining him from coming near her and restraining him from cyberbullying, restraining him posting anything about her online of a personal nature including photos and videos.

"As we have said all along revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse, it is also a crime in California and 38 other states and it is a civil wrong."

According to Daily Mail, Robert Shapiro also had something to say outside of court, shortly after the hearing:

"We had a brief appearance in court, we agreed to stipulate to the temporary restraining order and all the conditions...our primary concern going forward is the health and welfare of the baby and we are going to work towards that goal.

"I personally on behalf of Rob Kardashian apologised and offered our regrets on what has taken place in the last couple of days."

As earlier reported, Rob went ballistic on Chyna for cheating on him with an unknown guy and went on to post naked pictures of his ex-fiancee .

ALSO READ: