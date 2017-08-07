Popular BBNaija 2017 housemate Bisola has congratulated her fellow housemate alumnus Thin Tall Tony (TTT) on the birth of his third child with wife.

Bisola and TTT were one of the very interesting couples at the BigBrotherNaija2017 House, with things getting apparently more serious until Bisola discovered that TTT had a wedding ring band close to the end of the reality show.

After coming out of the house, TTT described his relationship with Bisola in the house as "a game" when speaking to Pulse Nigeria in an interview.

Bisola on the other hand said she was full of shock on finding out he was actually married, because he told her he was "single by God's grace".