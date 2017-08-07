Home > Celebrities >

Bisola congratulates fellow BBNaija 2017 housemate TTT on third baby

Bisola BBNaija 2017 housemate congratulates TTT on third baby

Thin Tall Tony and Bisola were once having an intimate relationship while in the Big Brother Naija house.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bisola congratulates fellow BBNaija 2017 housemate TTT on third baby play

Bisola congratulates fellow BBNaija 2017 housemate TTT on third baby

(Stargist)

Jon Ogah "TBoss is a special lady to me" BBN star tells Pulse
Big Brother Naija 7 things TBoss and Kemen said about sexual consent incident
TBoss, Kemen BBN stars reconcile in Abuja [PHOTOS]
Bisola Aiyeola Big Brother Naija 1st runner-up is launching a YouTube channel
Lai Mohammed Minister insists Nigerian programmes must be produced in Nigeria
Music Marvis - 'Vibe'
Debie Rise #BBNaija runner-up unveils hot photos ahead of "RAGE" tour
McShayn's Love Thread How NYSC negatively affects romantic relationships
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular BBNaija 2017 housemate Bisola has congratulated her fellow housemate alumnus Thin Tall Tony (TTT) on the birth of his third child with wife.

Bisola and TTT during kissing festival play

Bisola and TTT during kissing festival

(Multichoice)

 

Bisola and TTT were one of the very interesting couples at the BigBrotherNaija2017 House, with things getting apparently more serious until Bisola discovered that TTT had a wedding ring band close to the end of the reality show.

BBNaija 2017 housemate ThinTall Tony and wife welcomes baby number 3, Bisola congratulates him play

BBNaija 2017 housemate ThinTall Tony and wife welcomes baby number 3, Bisola congratulates him

(Stargist)

After coming out of the house, TTT described his relationship with Bisola in the house as "a game" when speaking to Pulse Nigeria in an interview.

TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola play

TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola

(Multichoice)

 

Bisola on the other hand said she was full of shock on finding out he was actually married, because he told her he was "single by God's grace".

ALSO READ: Bisola talks relationship with TTT, supposedly having oral sex on Live TV

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Comedian to run as first multi-state Governorbullet
2 D'banj Pop act speaks on why he kept his marriage a secretbullet
3 Mary Remmy Njoku Actress welcomes 3rd child; see first photobullet

Celebs

Photo Of The Day Omawumi is here to brighten up your Monday
Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band
Small Doctor Singer denies reports of beating up tricycle rider
Davido isn't here for nonsense
Davido Singer denies tweeting anti-Igbo statement
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal Actress debunks suicide attempt rumours