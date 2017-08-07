Home > Celebrities >

Man Crush Monday :  Bimbo Manuel, a vintage actor who still delivers

Man Crush Monday Bimbo Manuel, a vintage actor who still delivers

Bimbo Manuel has been a constant top performer in Nollywood for three decades.

  • Published:
Bimbo Manuel, the vintage actor play

Bimbo Manuel, the vintage actor

(Pulse )

Motion Pictures With Chidumga Recycling actors in Nollywood hinders discovery of new talents.
"Banana Island Ghost" 5 reasons why you should see comedy movie
Lights, Camera, Africa!!! 7th edition of film festival to kick off September 29
Showing At The Cinemas "Hakkunde," "Girls Trip," "Banana Island Ghost," "Dark Tower"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to bankable and solid actors in Nigeria, there aren't as many as good as Bimbo Manuel.

The Nollywood actor plays the role of God in the new Nollywood comedy 'Banana Island Ghost', and as expected Bimbo Manuel had a standout performance.

If you are familiar with his filmography you wouldn't be surprised. He has been turning out good performances for up to three decades now.

Nigerian designer Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun showcased her 'Amour Amour' Resort 2015 collection at Eko Hotel, Lagos. play

Nigerian designer Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun showcased her 'Amour Amour' Resort 2015 collection at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

(Babasola Bamiro)

 

Bimbo Manuel hails from Lagos state and studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt. He became a broadcaster at Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation before switching to Ogun State Television later.

Bimbo Manuel has admitted he is not a fan of taking many photos play

Bimbo Manuel has admitted he is not a fan of taking many photos

(Instagram/manuelbimbo )

 

He made his acting debut in 1986. For most people, they first saw Bimbo Manuel in one of the greatest soap operas in Nigerian TV history "Checkmate." The soap aired from 1991-1995 and with his outstanding performance in the series he made a name for himself.

Bimbo Manuel has acted in movies such as "October 1" and "93 Days".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Comedian to run as first multi-state Governorbullet
2 D'banj Pop act speaks on why he kept his marriage a secretbullet
3 Mary Remmy Njoku Actress welcomes 3rd child; see first photobullet

Celebs

Photo Of The Day Omawumi is here to brighten up your Monday
Bisola congratulates fellow BBNaija 2017 housemate TTT on third baby
Bisola BBNaija 2017 housemate congratulates TTT on third baby
Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band
Small Doctor Singer denies reports of beating up tricycle rider
Davido isn't here for nonsense
Davido Singer denies tweeting anti-Igbo statement