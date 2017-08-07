When it comes to bankable and solid actors in Nigeria, there aren't as many as good as Bimbo Manuel.

The Nollywood actor plays the role of God in the new Nollywood comedy 'Banana Island Ghost' , and as expected Bimbo Manuel had a standout performance.

If you are familiar with his filmography you wouldn't be surprised. He has been turning out good performances for up to three decades now.

Bimbo Manuel hails from Lagos state and studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt. He became a broadcaster at Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation before switching to Ogun State Television later.

He made his acting debut in 1986. For most people, they first saw Bimbo Manuel in one of the greatest soap operas in Nigerian TV history "Checkmate." The soap aired from 1991-1995 and with his outstanding performance in the series he made a name for himself.

Bimbo Manuel has acted in movies such as "October 1" and "93 Days".