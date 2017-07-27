Beyonce, Jay Z hire 6 nannies for twins

Celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay Z have hired six nannies for newborns Rumi and Sir Carter.

The Carters who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in mid-June hired six nannies at $100,000 a year each for their babies.

A source told OK! Magazine US, "The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight-hour shifts."

There are also two nannies for Blue Ivy, which makes it a total of eight nannies in their home.

The Carters have been staying at a rental in Malibu until they close the deal on a mega mansion in Los Angeles, which will have plenty of room for all the help, it has been claimed.

According to TMZ, the couple have put in an offer in the $130m category. A bunch of new development have been occurring in the Carter family recently.

Chiefly of those was Jay Z's admission that he cheated on his wife in his latest album, "4:44", where he also touched on his estranged relationship with long time buddy, Kanye West.

The latter have been reported to have quit Tidal over money disagreement with his friend and one-time mentor.