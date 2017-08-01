Beyonce, Jay Z :  Couple spotted kissing six weeks after twins birth

Six weeks after the birth of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter, celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay Z have hit the gym.

The duo was spotted heading to a SoulCycle class over the weekend. 'The drunk in love' hitmakers were pictured sharing a kiss outside the fitness centre in Santa Monica, where they both attended a fitness class.

The couple have reportedly taken several classes with SoulCycle instructor Angela.

The Carters who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in mid-June hired six nannies at $100,000 a year each for their babies. A source told OK! Magazine US, "The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight-hour shifts."

There are also two nannies for Blue Ivy, which makes it a total of eight nannies in their home. The Carters have been staying at a rental in Malibu until they close the deal on a mega mansion in Los Angeles, which will have plenty of room for all the help, it has been claimed.

According to TMZ, the couple have put in an offer in the $130m category. A bunch of new development have been occurring in the Carter family recently.