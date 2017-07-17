Armed robbers attack Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin

Popular Yoruba actors, Odunlade Adekola and Bolaji Amusan, better known as Mr. Latin, were on Saturday, July 15, reportedly attacked by armed men in Ogun State.

According to Mr. Latin's account, they were returning from a Glo Music show when they ran into the gunmen on Sagamu road.

"We left Ijebu-Ode after the show and heading to Abeokuta, when at about 7.30 p.m. we ran into the armed robbers already stationed themselves on the road," Premium Times quoted the comic actor as saying.

Latin said upon citing the gunmen, they abandoned their vehicles and fled into the bush, where they took refuge for two hours.

The robbers were said to have raided their vehicles and carted away valuables including money and mobile phones.

"We took to our heels as the robbers pursued us with guns. We were in the bush for about two hours, before we later regained freedom after the robbers left the scene," Mr. Latin said.

He added that some vigilantes in the area later escorted them to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for medical treatment.