Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Aremu Afolayan, has rained curses on former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to the younger brother of renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, $90 billion, over N27 Trillion, was recovered from Diezani recently. The movie star spared no words calling her a 'mad person whose life won't end well.

An angry Afolayan wrote alongside the video, "Aiye Deziani koni daaah.... aiye Iya toh bi Deziani ko de tuni daaah! 90 billion dollars recovered from her converted to naira is 27 Trillion nairaaa.... haaaaaa. Melo ni waaa ni Nigeria... 170million. A shey waa ya werey bayiii. We can not fight,we can only rant on social media, shame on Nigerians."

Meanwhile, the United States has revealed damning details of how former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, allegedly laundered $144 million.

According to US authorities, the former minister lavished millions of her illicit wealth on landed properties, furniture and artworks.

The United States is seeking an order in court to forfeit funds and assets worth $144m that the former minister acquired as part of "an international conspiracy to obtain lucrative business opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector."

Diezani looted from the country's treasury, colluding with two associates, Kolawole Aluko and Jide Omokore who helped helped to launder "the proceeds of the illicit business opportunities into and through the United States."

On Wednesday, July 19, Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Lagos state Federal High Court ordered the interim forfeiture of the embattled former minister's Banana Island estate property in Lagos.

The property was said to have been bought for $37.5m in 2013 by the former minister.