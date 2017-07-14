Anita shares video of delivery experience

Paul Okoye's wife, Anita Okoye, is grateful for her safe and natural delivery and what better way to express it than with the sweet delivery video she just shared?

The new-mother-of-twins took to her Instagram page to share a post on her delivery experience.

She also revealed in the post that her delivery was a natural one.

She captioned the post:

“I am so thankful for all the warm messages, prayers and gifts I have received since the arrival of our babies. God bless everyone of you for celebrating with us.

"Thanks to God Almighty for blessing us far more than we deserve, for replacing and restoring all that we had lost… Thank you to my family and friends for the constant prayers and positivity throughout my pregnancy.

"I am especially thankful to my Labour Squad without whom I have no idea what I would have done!

"They made sure I didn’t have any worries, the best they could… threw me an amazing baby shower and stayed with me throughout my Labour and delivery!!

"My Labour Squad made everything seem so blissful and positive… my Labour Squad consists of these outstanding individuals who dropped everything to be there for me during my pregnancy and at the birth of the twins: My mom, My Auntie Buchi, Chinonso @veras_baby01 , Ro @myroniee, Theresa @tmamah , my 16-year old lil sis Uche @uchay___ , Andre’s nanny Ms.Helen, My Auntie Ephormaah , Cousin Chaz @chazgrey & Tasha @ms.bucks.

"I don’t know how I can ever express the level of gratitude I feel… God bless you all so much!! Thank you!!!! To my MVP Chinonso, who left everything including her own 3 kids to be there for me… I have no idea how I can ever repay you!!! She literally helped us in choosing the best doctor and hospital and held my leg and coached me during the natural birth process of the twins…

"God bless you and your family!!! Thanks to theresa for documenting the entire process and editing the videos, I cannot stop laughing and tearing up and appreciating God!

"More videos to come!!! Thank you all so much again!

Love Anita!!!”

The video clips showed images and videos from just before her delivery, her time in the hospital and her newborn twin babies, Nathan and Nadia.

Paul and Anita welcomed their twin babies on Monday, July 10, in Atlanta, and are already parents to Andre Okoye.

Big congrats to them once again.