Nollywood's bad girl Anita Joseph finds Christ

Joseph also insists she has stopped wearing revealing clothes but focused on classy dresses.

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is way past exposing her body and is now a born again Christian.

The movie star in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop while speaking on her sexy figure, said,  “It is not like I go out of my way to flaunt my body. I thank God that I have a good physique.

Initially, when I got into the industry, I believed in flaunting what I had; and I don’t think there is anything wrong in that. However, as I have grown older in the industry, I have grown beyond those things."

Joseph also insists she has seen the benefits in wearing decent clothes as one gets older.

According to her, "These days, I prefer to wear decent clothes that cover me properly. However, even if I wear a free-flowing gown, my curves would still show. I have discovered that being covered up is even more classy and sexy than exposing delicate parts of the body."

Meanwhile, she also revealed she has seen the light and is now a born again Christian.

"A lot of people don’t know this, but I’m actually born-again; a redeemed child of God. It is important to look beyond the outward appearance before judging people.

There have been times I went astray, but the good thing is that God is a very caring father and he always accepts me back with love."

Anita was one of the actresses who loved to flaunt their good physique on and off the movie set. Seems she's a changed person now.

