In a couple of tweets shared on Thursday, July 28, 2017, Toni Payne talks about love and happiness.

Author, spoken word poet and ex-wife of singer 9ice, Toni Payne has found love again.

In a couple of tweets shared on Thursday, July 28, 2017, Toni Payne talks about love and happiness.

See her tweets below:

Even though 9ice has publicly come forward to apologize that Payne did not cheat on him, Payne reveals the lasting effect of the messy divorce and bad publicity their short-lived marriage created for her career.

play

 

In a series of tweets, the mother of one spoke about how her hardwork was reduced to the drama of being somebody’s ex-wife and how this informed her decision to stay away and never work as a publicist in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

9ice and Toni Payne separated in 2010 after having a son together Zion. They were married for a year. They officially divorced shortly after.

Before becoming a spoken word poet, Toni Payne tried her hands on artiste management. She managed late Zara and Nigerian rap star Olamide.

