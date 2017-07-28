Author, spoken word poet and ex-wife of singer 9ice, Toni Payne has found love again.

In a couple of tweets shared on Thursday, July 28, 2017, Toni Payne talks about love and happiness.

It's so beautiful when the person u will spend the rest of ur life with spends half the time saying they love u & the other half showing it. — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Ladies, fall in love with someone who has fallen deeply in love with u. There is a certain peace of mind that comes with it. Thank me later — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When it's deep,real deep love,u will know. All doubts will be cleared because it will flow. When he says I love u, u will feel it in ur soul — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Iv seen what it is to work hard for love and Iv seen what it is to be truly loved by just being u. The difference is like night and day. — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The first one feels like turmoil, constant emotional ups & downs. The second is peace. Even with "challenges," the peace never leaves — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I should just go ahead and write a self help book about relationships. Lol... Too many gems from experience to share. 😊 — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Self love is key... it will lead you to the right kind of love. When you love urself, truly, you will never settle. — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Even after one marriage mishap, I should be pessimistic about love, but I'm not. Don't let anyone convince u that it doesn't exist. It does! — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Ours is not perfect, but it is imperfectly beautiful. — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2nd time is a charm. ❤️💍 — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Even though 9ice has publicly come forward to apologize that Payne did not cheat on him , Payne reveals the lasting effect of the messy divorce and bad publicity their short-lived marriage created for her career.

In a series of tweets, the mother of one spoke about how her hardwork was reduced to the drama of being somebody’s ex-wife and how this informed her decision to stay away and never work as a publicist in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

9ice and Toni Payne separated in 2010 after having a son together Zion. They were married for a year. They officially divorced shortly after.

Before becoming a spoken word poet, Toni Payne tried her hands on artiste management. She managed late Zara and Nigerian rap star Olamide.