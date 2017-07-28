In a couple of tweets shared on Thursday, July 28, 2017, Toni Payne talks about love and happiness.
Even though 9ice has publicly come forward to apologize that Payne did not cheat on him, Payne reveals the lasting effect of the messy divorce and bad publicity their short-lived marriage created for her career.
In a series of tweets, the mother of one spoke about how her hardwork was reduced to the drama of being somebody’s ex-wife and how this informed her decision to stay away and never work as a publicist in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
9ice and Toni Payne separated in 2010 after having a son together Zion. They were married for a year. They officially divorced shortly after.
Before becoming a spoken word poet, Toni Payne tried her hands on artiste management. She managed late Zara and Nigerian rap star Olamide.