5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far

As we head into the second half of the year 2017, Pulse Celebs takes a look at our biggest celebrities so far.

Our results are based on most searched for celebrities and online circulation. From Wizkid to Davido, here are our five biggest celebs in no particular order who have grabbed our attention as well as the headlines.

1. Wizkid

Wizkid has been one of our most searched Nigerian celebrities this year and that is pretty obvious. Due to his early 2017 deal with RCA Records, a Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary, his next project “Sounds From The Other Side" and recent beef with Davido and Tekno, Wizzy has been in our faces all year long.

2. Davido

From welcoming his second child with his American babe to battling over superiority with Wizkid. Davido has been all over the news! He has the most active social media presence, relates with fans from all over, responds to fan mails and hate messages, gives out cash, pays school fees and all that. Oh yes...he has struck a certain Instagram friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

3. Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's name has been in the mouth of almost everyone in Nigeria now thanks to the ongoing feud with her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

We can call her marriage trouble the biggest scandal of 2017 with the constant bickering on social media between her and her husband. She recently participated in a walk against domestic violence.

4. Tonto Dikeh

Unfortunately, Tonto Dikeh's presence this year has been heavy because of her marriage troubles as well.

Ever since Tonto Dikeh split from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, in a highly controversial way, the actress and Churchill's family have been having a back and forth on social media. She also added an emotional tell-all interview in the narrative.

The last we heard about her marriage was that her family returned her bride price to Mr. Churchill. Soon after, Tonto Dikeh was seen dancing full of joy on social media.

5. Odunlade Adekola

It's safe to say, this versatile actor has been all over the Internet since last year. From outrageous memes to funny videos of the actor doing stupid things, Odunlade is one of our biggest celebs so far this year.