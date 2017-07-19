2face :  Music star visits soldiers, IDP's in Maiduguri

Nigerian musician, 2face Idibia paid a visit to the troops of 3 battalions Eagle squad of the Nigerian army combating the Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This went down on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, when he also met with over 94, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to put smiles on their faces.

This comes after the music star said he would donate 60 percent of proceeds from his song 'Holy holy' to alleviate the sufferings of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

The music star stated this on Thursday, June 8, 2017, when he visited the United Nations High Commissions for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Abuja.

The popular musician had through his foundation - 2Face Foundation - donated the sum of N3.5 million to the UNHCR on Monday, February 27, 2017, in Lagos.

2Face described as ‘heart wrenching’ the situation of IDPs in Nigeria and the world in general.

“It is very heartbreaking to be stranded in your own home or someone else’s country. It is a terrible thing to happen to any human being,” 2Face said.

“Many people hear about these things but because it has not hit them directly, they tend to downplay it mentally. But if you get a first-hand experience of what these people are facing, it is one of the most miserable positions to find yourself in life. The situation is crazy and heart wrenching," he noted.

He commended the UNHCR for the “massive task” of catering for the needs of IDPs all over the world.

The deputy country representative of the UNHCR, Bridget Eno called on well-meaning Nigerians to also contribute to alleviating the sufferings of IDPs in Nigeria.