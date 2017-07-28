2face, Kanayo O Kanayo are looking for blood money

Today's photo of the day features music star 2face Idibia and veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo.

Shared by the prolific actor via Instagram on Thursday, July 28, 2017, the duo are currently on set of the movie "Professor Johnbull".

Apparently, 2face will be making a cameo appearance in the movie. Asides music, 2face has also doubled in movies and make his first feature in "Fated" (2005).

He has also featured in "Flying Without Wings 1 & 2".

2face recently paid a visit to the troops of 3 battalions Eagle squad of the Nigerian army combating the Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This went down on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, when he also met with over 94, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to put smiles on their faces.

This comes after the music star said he would donate 60 percent of proceeds from his song 'Holy holy' to alleviate the sufferings of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.