2Face Idibia lashes at critics questioning his good intention

2Face Idibia only has strong words for those making comments that suggests his commitment to raising money for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) is for personal gains.

The singer, reacting to critics in an interview with Vanguard News said those who believe he is seeking to keep monies realized from fund raising campaigns need mental care.

For the R&B legend, his main goal is to provide support for helpless Nigerians affected by the Boko Haram insurgence in the north east of the country.

"My attention is focused more on the individuals and organizations concerned with providing support for IDPs; people who murmur about hidden agenda don’t matter.

​"If they are pessimists and haters then they need to be saved from themselves," he said.

Idibia has shown great passion and relentless activism to changing the plight of helpless Nigerians and give them improved living.

His cancelled protest earlier in the year 2017 and his participation in the Eargasm concert are proof of his unrelenting support for the downtrodden.

The latter, held on Saturday, February 11 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was a big musical event that had in attendance superstars such as Niyola, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Sir Shina Peters, Yinka Davies, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Bovi, DJ Neptune and more.