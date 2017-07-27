Home > Buzz >

Yemi Alade's 'Johnny' hits 70 million views and counting

Yemi Alade Singer's 'Johnny' hits 70 million views and counting

The Selebobo produced song is not only getting the views and fan love but also cashing in the cheques for Yemi and Effyzzzie Music.

  Published:

Yemi Alade’s Afrocentric jam ‘Johnny’ has amassed over 70 million Youtube views since it was published on March 3, 2014.

The music video is now said have amassed the most views by an African female artist.

Yemi Alade plays role of betrayed girlfriend in 'Johnny'

(YemiAladeVEVO/Youtube)

 

The current Voice Nigeria music reality show judge recently released her “Mama Afrique” EP a couple of weeks back, June 30 precisely.

The EP is a continuation of her successful “Mama Africa” 2016 album.

Yemi Alade - Mama Afrique [FRONT]

(Effyzzie Music Group)

 

“Mama Afrique” set features Kenyan music star Nyashinski, a Ricii Lompeurs remix of her afro-house smash 'Want You', alongside new and revamped multilingual versions of numbers originally housed on the "Mama Africa" album.

Yemi Alade toured the United States of America in June as part of her world tour.

The ‘Johnny’ singer has also announced she will be out with a third studio album by fourth quarter of 2017.

