Home > Buzz >

Yemi Alade, Ovasabi band perform to massive crowd in New York

Yemi Alade Singer, Ovasabi band perform to massive crowd in New York

The lively singer and dancer together with her band held it down for thousands of fans in New York.

  • Published:
Yemi Alade shows boss moves at her New York show play

Yemi Alade shows boss moves at her New York show

(Instagram/Yemialade)

Pulse EP Review Yemi Alade wraps her tongue around new markets in "Mama Afrique" EP
Happily Ever After Yemi Alade, PSquare, Phyno surprise couple at their wedding [Photos]
Glo Mega Music Tour Yemi Alade, Olamide more thrill audience as Glo shells Asaba with 6 show stoppers
Pulse EP Review "A Slice of Geniuzz" is a damn good appetizer for what’s coming next from the Effyzzie singer.
Yemi Alade Singer's "Mama Afrique" EP out now
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yemi Alade and her Ovasabi band have successfully conquered New York's Playstation theatre in New York on Saturday, August 5 at the Playstation theatre, New York USA.

With appreciation Yemi wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thank you USA !!!Performing before over 100,000 people in 12 cities with My @officialOvasabiband was a dream come true. There is no "I" in TEAM ;we have been blessed by the people with experiences and tales to tell our children's children when we reminisce on how we did it! YES WE DID IT! Well,Where there is a beginning:surely there is an end;

We are about to "butterfly" into GREATNESS!! THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA,THE BEGINNING OF #BM."

play Yemi Alade speaks of moving on to another phase with this cryptic BM hashtag (Instagram/Yemialade)

 

"Mama Africa" who recently released a " Mama Afrique" EP  is pushing a new agenda with the hashtag "BM"   which is unclear for now what that means.

However, what can be said of her is there is no stopping this African performer as long as she wants to keep going with the music.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Three songs in, how does Starboy fare on the ‘Pon Pon’ sound?bullet
2 Wizkid Starboy has returned to Nigeria, and music is falling on usbullet
3 Tekno Singer announces title for debut albumbullet

Buzz

Ghost, Ajebutter22 and TEC at the Palmwine live sessions
Show Dem Camp Hip-Hop duo host fans to Palmwine Music live experience
Erigga is from the South-South region of Nigeria, where he enjoys a cult followership.
Erigga "Just like our country, the Nigerian music industry has killed many artists," rapper says
Reekado Banks talks Spotlight album
Playdata Radio Chart Reekado Banks' 'Love my baby' dethrones Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix [Week 32]
Magixx Meet the genre-bender that is UNILAG's next superstar