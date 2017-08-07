Yemi Alade, Ovasabi band perform to massive crowd in New York

Yemi Alade and her Ovasabi band have successfully conquered New York's Playstation theatre in New York on Saturday, August 5 at the Playstation theatre, New York USA.

With appreciation Yemi wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thank you USA !!!Performing before over 100,000 people in 12 cities with My @officialOvasabiband was a dream come true. There is no "I" in TEAM ;we have been blessed by the people with experiences and tales to tell our children's children when we reminisce on how we did it! YES WE DID IT! Well,Where there is a beginning:surely there is an end;



We are about to "butterfly" into GREATNESS!! THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA,THE BEGINNING OF #BM."

"Mama Africa" who recently released a " Mama Afrique" EP is pushing a new agenda with the hashtag "BM" which is unclear for now what that means.

However, what can be said of her is there is no stopping this African performer as long as she wants to keep going with the music.