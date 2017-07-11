Home > Buzz >

Wizkid's worldwide reach inspires Cassper Nyovest

The rapper admires the way Wiz is doing big things on an international scale, prays for such to happen for South African Hip Hop.

South African Hip Hop artist Cassper Nyovest has shown admiration for Wizkid's international wave, and hopes the same fate can be extended to South African Hip Hop.

He writes on Twitter:

 

The sentiment was greeted by interesting comments by his followers.

 

Nyovest also mentioned he was feeling Black Coffee's international presence despite him not getting the same love back home in SA.

Cassper Nyovest released his third studio album "Thuto" in May 2017 - a 16 track project that features  Black Thought (The Roots), Nadia Nakai and Tshego (Family Tree) and “Nafukwa” star Riky Rick.

ALSO READ: Cassper Nyovest delivers on all his promises on “Thuto”

