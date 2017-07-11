Wizkid's worldwide reach inspires Cassper Nyovest

South African Hip Hop artist Cassper Nyovest has shown admiration for Wizkid's international wave, and hopes the same fate can be extended to South African Hip Hop.

He writes on Twitter:

Wizkid inspires me so much man. I know we doin 2 different genres of music bt I dream of a day where SA Hip Hop travels the world like that. — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The sentiment was greeted by interesting comments by his followers.

@CassperNyovest I gotta admit nigerian artists got numbers on their side. Nowhere abroad dat u wld find nigerians.… https://t.co/zNbfexB22J — AlphaMag Boss (@theblackgotti) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@CassperNyovest Real Recognizes real — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@CassperNyovest we love u so much here in Nigeria... But I prayed God answer ur prayer on time — olawummy187 (@olawummy77) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nyovest also mentioned he was feeling Black Coffee's international presence despite him not getting the same love back home in SA.

Black coffee also inspires the fuck outa me. He's becoming 1 of the biggest Dj's in the world and he doesn't even get high rotation at home. — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Cassper Nyovest released his third studio album "Thuto" in May 2017 - a 16 track project that features Black Thought (The Roots), Nadia Nakai and Tshego (Family Tree) and “Nafukwa” star Riky Rick.