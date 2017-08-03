Wizkid's 'Sweet love' song featured on HBO series "Ballers"

Wizkid has just scored another win on the international front with his song 'Sweet love' being used as a soundtrack in season three of HBO TV series "Ballers."

'Sweet love' is the first track on Wizkid's "Sounds From The Other Side" album.

And his fans who follow the show expressed their excitement for the Starboy in their tweets.

Yo Wizkid's Sweet Love playing in the New episode of Ballers Season 3 #Greatness 🙌 https://t.co/Vr8QuIxdow — Michael C (@mAiKoOoolL) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Wow they're playing Wizkid on this episode of Ballers — Yeezy (@OnyeYeezy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Wizkid is currently in Nigeria and has already put out two songs - 'Medicine' and 'Odoo' where he worked with ace producer Masterkraft.