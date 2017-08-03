Wizkid's 'Sweet love' song featured on HBO series "Ballers"

Home > Buzz >

The Sony Music act just got major endorsement and more exposure for his music.

Wizkid has just scored another win on the international front with his song 'Sweet love' being used as a soundtrack in season three of HBO TV series "Ballers."

'Sweet love' is the first track on Wizkid's "Sounds From The Other Side" album.

And his fans who follow the show expressed their excitement for the Starboy in their tweets.

Wizkid is currently in Nigeria and has already put out two songs - 'Medicine' and 'Odoo' where he worked with ace producer Masterkraft.

