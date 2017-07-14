Home > Buzz >

Wizkid "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape is out

The much awaited first international project from the Starboy is finally upon us, featuring Chris Brown and Trey Songz among others.

  • Published:
Wizkid SFTOS official artwork play

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

Wizkid has released his summer mixtape "Sounds From The Other Side"(SFTOS), Friday, July 14, 2017.

The tape housing 12 tracks features Trey Songz, TY Dolla Sign, Bucie, Major Lazer, Drake and Chris Brown.

Chris Brown, Trey Songz among others feature on singer's "Sounds From The Other Side " summer mixtape play

Chris Brown, Trey Songz among others feature on singer's "Sounds From The Other Side " summer mixtape

(RCA/Star Boy)

 

The recently crowned Best International Act Africa at the BET Awards 2017 has been building up massively to the release of this tape with his several media rounds across the UK and US.

He has also held two listening parties for the mixtape, which were well received by the array of fans that attended.

Wizkid play

Wizkid packs the heat whenever he performs on stage, it's spiritual

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

Prior to the mixtape release, the Sony RCA act has also had stage performances, his first gig for 2017 held on Sunday, July 2 at the Echo stage, Washington D.C in the United States., he also held it down in Europe, recently in Brussels and at the Wireless Festival in the UK.

"Sounds From The Other Side" will serve as a prequel to his third full length album.

Get the "SFTOS" mixtape on iTunes.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

