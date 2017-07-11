Home > Buzz >

Wizkid hold free listening session for new mixtape SFTOS

Wizkid Singers hold free listening session for "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape [Video]

Skepta and Burna Boy also turned up as a surprise for the party which held in the UK.

  • Published:
Wizkid SFTOS launch listening party play

Wizkid SFTOS launch listening party

(Factory78tvNews)

WIzkid held it down at the Curtain Road 45 in the UK, for his "Sounds From The Other Side" launch and listening party on the night of Tuesday July 10, 2017.

It was a free for all listening session as Wizkid took them from wayback to his Superstar album tracks and back.

British Nigerian Grime rapper Skepta and dancehall singer Burna Boy came through as a surprise package, much appreciated by Wizkid.

 

The session hosted attendees with free drinks, puff-puff, chicken and Jollof as made known by the handle @DSBAma on Twitter.

The fans who attended were beyond thrilled at the end of the show and left their reactions on Twitter.

 

 

The mixtape drops officially this Friday, July 14, 2017.

