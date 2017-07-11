Wizkid hold free listening session for new mixtape SFTOS

WIzkid held it down at the Curtain Road 45 in the UK, for his "Sounds From The Other Side" launch and listening party on the night of Tuesday July 10, 2017.

It was a free for all listening session as Wizkid took them from wayback to his Superstar album tracks and back.

British Nigerian Grime rapper Skepta and dancehall singer Burna Boy came through as a surprise package, much appreciated by Wizkid.

Skepta! Forever family! ❤️ no words! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The session hosted attendees with free drinks, puff-puff, chicken and Jollof as made known by the handle @DSBAma on Twitter.

Ok so guys tonight Wizkid done an absolute madness and hosted a free show in shoreditch with free drinks, puff puff & joloff and chicken — Els. (@DSBAma) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The fans who attended were beyond thrilled at the end of the show and left their reactions on Twitter.

My day is fulfilled...saw @wizkidayo live and direct... 😍 i shan't wash my hand now 🤣 — TheFirstlady (@choco_deeva) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@wizkidayo brought the house down!! Such a talented artist and great voice. Then he brought @Skepta on stage 😱 😱#starboy — Dannah Dionisio (@dannahdawn) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The mixtape drops officially this Friday, July 14, 2017.