Wizkid has songs recorded with Future yet to be released

Wizkid 'Me and Wizkid have a number of songs together', rapper Future says in interview

The collaborations just keep coming for Wizzy on the international front, so much it can only get better for him.

  • Published:
Wizkid and Future have worked together on records play

Wizkid and Future have worked together on records

(Wizkidayo/Future Hendrix (Instagram))

American rapper Future has revealed in an interview out about him having collaborated with Nigerian pop singer Wizkid on a number of songs.

The rapper was speaking at a press briefing for a concert he was about to go on stage for, when he talked Wizkid collaborations.

 

Future is currently on a world tour tagged "Future Hndrxx tour" with Wizkid as one of the opening acts.

Wiz recently announced he is working with Damien Marley, the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley as well as Sauti Sol from Kenya.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

