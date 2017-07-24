Wizkid has songs recorded with Future yet to be released

American rapper Future has revealed in an interview out about him having collaborated with Nigerian pop singer Wizkid on a number of songs.

The rapper was speaking at a press briefing for a concert he was about to go on stage for, when he talked Wizkid collaborations.

Future reveals he has recorded songs with @wizkidayo in interview https://t.co/TUqiPgcIUG — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Future is currently on a world tour tagged "Future Hndrxx tour" with Wizkid as one of the opening acts.

The collaborations just keep coming for Wizzy on the international front, so much it can only get better for him.

Wiz recently announced he is working with Damien Marley, the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley as well as Sauti Sol from Kenya.