Wizkid :  Everything we know about “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape

We will be listening to “Sounds From The Other Side” soon. On July 14, 2017.

Wizkid will share his new mixtape (is it an album?). Unlike his past two projects, this one won’t be an African release. It will be released in international markets by Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records, the first for an African pop star. Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, MTN Music Plus and just about every platform on earth will have the mixtape.

As it is with all Wizkid’s projects, the anticipation is fever pitch, with social media platforms bursting with conversations about the project. Many people think it is an album, but Sony Music and Wizkid have come out repeatedly to say it is a mixtape, his first body of work with the global music giants who signed him up in 2016.

Wizkid has a core music philosophy for this project, working with local producers and drawing in sounds from the Caribbean into the mix. All of his songs so far (except ‘Sweet love’) have been Island-influenced, creating a strategy for breaking into the US market. He is trying something new at that level, and chasing a dream that have both united and divided Nigeria, his home country.

With the album set to be released very soon, here’s everything we know about “Sounds From The Other Side”

Release Date

According to all official channels, Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” will be rolled out everywhere simultaneously on Friday, July 14, 2017. Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia will get the project the moment it drops.

Although there were initial conflicting dates about the release, Wizkid and Sony have cleared that up, and the promotion has been on top speed. There have been countless media interviews, concerts and listening sessions organized outside the continent for the project.

From the looks of it, the project is dropping on the scheduled date. No delays, no postponements.

Album Art

Wizkid’s album art is unimpressive. Even Wizkid refers to it as the new ‘Cabin’ biscuit cover. The details of the creator or inspiration for the week album art has not been shared, but everyone seems to agree that it is underwhelming.

An apt, earlier description says: ou see that photo above? You see that uninspiring piece of digital creative work that sits above this text? That is Wizkid’s album cover for his next project. That thing, with its messy mix of colours and a reworked image of Wizkid wearing funny shades, will be what fans will forever have as the image of his next big material - "Sounds From The Other Side."

How did this happen? How did he get to this point and sign off on it?

No one knows. But it is official, and it won’t change.

Features

Wizkid is flexing his artistic and collaborative muscles with his new friends from the other side.

While Efya who was great on ‘Daddy Yo’ brings on the African vibe, She is not the only African. Bucie, a South African R&B and House singer is also featured on a track titled ‘All For Love’. But Generally, he is relying on collaborations stateside to sell this project. Trey Songz is on a song, Ty Dolla Sign has his signature on two records. Chris Brown already played a role in the single ‘African Bad Gyal’, so does Drake on ‘Come closer’. There’s also space for Caribbean production superstars, Major Lazer.

No Nigerian artist makes the cut. There is also the absence of any rap figure on the project.

Producers

The full production credits have not been released, but Wizkid is mostly sticking to local producers. His partnership with Sarz is still intact, with ‘Come closer’ and ‘African Bad Gyal’ coming from his end. There’s also work from Spellz, and Legendury Beatz. Caribbean hit makers Major Lazer and Dre Skull are also on the records too.

Release Strategy

The strategy for the release of "Sounds From The Other Side" is simple. Tour, talk, and perform. Wizkid has toured almost every major media house in the US and UK, granting interviews regarding the project. He has also performed at numerous concerts, and organized private events to engage fans and gauge early reactions to the projects.

Rolling out the project will be simple. He is throwing it to every significant digital store in the world.

Expectations

The expectations on "Sounds From The Other Side” are multi-layered and span a number of interests and players in Wizkid’s career.

Sony Music Entertainment who signed him up with a record deal are looking to generate profit from the sale of the project. Wizkid represents the highest point of their novel African strategy for finding new talents and expanding their influence in the industry. This project will be a litmus test to determine the future of Project Africa.

For Africans and Nigerians, there is hope that Wizkid will be the messiah, who finally comes good on many years of promise for our local pop music. There have been previous attempts by other stars to make the jump, which have all ended in commercial failures. So far, Wizkid is doing it right, and this project represents a tangible marketing product to drive the vision of the continent.

Wizkid knows it is a risk. But he is taking it nonetheless, and staking his future on it. These are new waters for him, and for the first time in his life, he is playing at this level. He wants nothing but success for the album. "Sounds From The Other Side” is him taking a step into the unknown, but trusting that he has enough star power, talent and commercial clout to push it through.