Wizkid :  Every producer who worked on “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape

Wizkid’s latest project “Sounds From The Other Side” is out and receiving rave reviews. The new project has been released under Sony Music’s RCA Record.

At 40-minutes long, “Sounds from the Other Side” is surprisingly cohesive. Through the mixtape’s 10 tracks, Wizkid weaves in and out of Afrobeat, EDM, R&B, House and dancehall.

These genres were the work of production team involving music makers specialized in various genres. African producers Sarz, Del B, Spellz, worked alongside Dre Skull, DJ Mustard, and Major Lazer to birth the project with which marks the third body of work from the Nigerian superstar.

Check out the list of every producer who worked on the project and their profiles.

Big thank u to everyone that made this happen! Queen Efya, Sarz , legendury beatz( Mutay/Zei), spellz, Del B , maphorisa, dj mustard, Diplo. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Note: The full list of credits for the projects have not been released, but information from Wizkid has named the producers below as part of the team. The list will be updated as more information is released to Pulse.

SARZ

Credits: ‘Come Closer’ ft Drake, ‘African Bad Gyal’ ft Chris Brown, ‘Sexy’, ‘Sweet love’

Osabuohien Osaretin (born March 17, 1989), better known by his stage name Sarz, is a Nigerian record producer and musician. Born in Benin City, Edo State, he is popularly known for the tag Sarz On The Beat, at the beginning or end of all his music productions.

His first full credit production work was for Lord of Ajasa's "See Drama" in 2007. He has produced tracks for Wizkid, Naeto C, Banky W, Skales, Shank, Reminisce, Goldie Harvey, eLDee, Wande Coal and YQ. He was formerly signed to Trybe Records, but left the outfit after his contract expired in November 2013.

In 2013, he produced 2 songs off Wizkid's Ayo Album, "Jaiye Jaiye" featuring Femi Kuti and "Kilofe".[16] He was mentioned as one of the five new music producers giving Don Jazzy a run for his money by the Premium Times Nigeria.[17] Sarz was reported to have signed an endorsement deal with Nike later that Year. Sarz was the executive producer for the official Hennessy Artistry 2014 theme song titled “Dance Go (Eau de Vie)” which featured Wizkid and 2Face Idibia.

DRE SKULL

Credit: ‘Daddy Yo’

New York's Dre Skull is the hitmaker and entrepreneur man behind Mixpak Records, which has released artists like dancehall legend Vybz Kartel and Caribbean star Popcaan.

Few producers so effortlessly travel between the worlds of hip-hop, dancehall, and electronic dance music, but Dre Skull creatively connects the dots between various elements of urban underground music and culture.

In the tradition of Rick Rubin and Don Was, he’s a producer who sees beyond categories, creating clever combinations that push musical boundaries while also moving the dancefloor. Raised in the East Coast’s underground freakout punk scene (alongside the likes of Lightning Bolt and Paper Rad), Dre Skull has developed a unique aesthetic that mixes high conceptualism with pop accessibility – it’s a vibe that has made the world’s tastemakers sit up and take notice.

MAJOR LAZER

Credits: ‘Naughty Ride’ ft Major Lazer

Major Lazer is an American electronic music trio composed of record producer Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire. It was founded by Diplo and Switch, but Switch left in 2011. Its music spans numerous genres, mixing reggae with Dancehall, Reggaeton, Soca, House, and Moombahton

Major Lazer has released three full-length albums: “Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do in 2009”, “Free the Universe in 2013,” and “Peace is the Mission” in 2015. They also released an EP entitled Apocalypse Soon in March 2014, which featured vocal contributions from Pharrell Williams and Sean Paul. Major Lazer has also produced Reincarnated, the debut Reggae album by Snoop Dogg under his "Snoop Lion" persona.

DJ MUSTARD

Credits: ‘Dirty Wine’ ft TY Dolla Sign

Dijon Isaiah McFarlane (born June 5, 1990), professionally known as DJ Mustard, is an American record producer, songwriter and DJ from Los Angeles, California.

He is a frequent collaborator of Compton-bred rapper YG, and has produced numerous singles for hip hop and R&B artists since his entrance into mainstream music in 2011. Mustard's production style has been described as an up-tempo, club oriented, catchy yet rudimentary melodic hip hop style. This style has snowballed into the contemporary production style of West Coast hip hop during the early 2010s, which he calls "ratchet music".

Almost all of his productions begin or end with the tag "Mustard on the beat, hoe!", a voice sample of YG, who says it at the end of "I'm Good", one of their early collaborations, as well as claps and repetition of the word "hey". Mustard's debut album, “10 Summers,” was released on August 26, 2014.

LEGENDURY BEATZ

Credits: N/A

Legendury Beatz is a Nigerian record producing and songwriting duo, composed of siblings Uzezi Oniko and Okiemute Oniko. Their production style is deeply rooted in Afrobeat as well as in several other genres, including Hip hop, Reggae Fusion, Moombahton and Electro House.

With less than a year as a music production duo, Legendury Beatz made international headlines in the Nigerian recording industry by producing the critically acclaimed single ‘Azonto’, which was performed by Wizkid. The aforementioned song helped popularize the Ghanaian Azonto dance.

Throughout their career, they have been noted for their extensive work with Wizkid. They have also been noted for writing and producing consecutive string of hits. The duo have produced many songs with vocal contribution from artists such as American rapper Wale, British rapper Tinie Tempah, 2face, Ice Prince, Efya, Banky W, Seyi Shay and Chidinma, amongst others.

SPELLZ

Credits: N/A

Ben’Jamin Obadje also known as Spellz is a Nigeria recording producer.

He has produced for artists including Chuddy K, 9ice, Banky W, D'Prince, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane.

His production hits include ‘Gaga Crazy’ by Chuddy K, "My Dear" by Dammy Krane, "Check and Balance" by Burna Boy, "Mummy Mi" by Wizkid, "How Long" by Davido, and "Keys to the City" by Tiwa Savage. He is currently signed to 323 Entertainment.

Thisday newspaper ranked him 10th on its 2016 list of the Top 10 Music Producers in Nigeria. On July 28, 2016, Nigerian Entertainment Today ranked him 7th on its monthly list for 10 music producers.

DEL’B

Credits: N/A

Ayodele Basel, better known as Del B, is a Nigerian sound engineer, record producer and songwriter. He is best known for producing Kcee's hit single "Limpopo", which went on to be voted Song of The Year at the 2013 edition of The Headies. In 2012, he produced the single "Shake" by Flavour N'abania, which received critical acclaim among music critics.

Prior to achieving recognition, he worked as a studio engineer at MidiCorp Studios. While there, he produced D'banj's "Why Me" single. He recorded the chart-topping single by Kcee titled ‘Limpopo’—the song that got him nominated at the 2013 Headies. He produced two songs: "Kind Love" and "On Top Your Matter" off Wizkid's critically acclaimed studio album, Ayo.

DJ MAPHORISA

Credits: ‘All for love’ ft Bucie

Themba Sekowe popularly known by his stage name DJ Maphorisa, is a South African record producer and disk jockey who can sometimes feature vocals in songs.

As a record producer with a blend of House music and Afropop, he has worked with and has received production credits from several local and international notable artists including Wizkid, Kwesta, Uhuru, Drake, Black Coffee, and Runtown, C4 Pedro, among others.

DJ Maphorisa is presently signed to his record label New Money Gang Records upon quitting Kalawa Jazmee Records.