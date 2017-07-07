Wizkid drops tracklist of "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape

Wizkid has released the tracklist for his summer mixtape "Sounds From The Other Side"(SFTOS).

He had earlier also revealed the artwork for the tape.

The tape housing 12 tracks features Trey Songz, TY Dolla Sign, Bucie, Major Lazer, Drake and Chris Brown.

The recently crowned Best International Act Africa at the BET Awards 2017 concluded his first gig for 2017 on Sunday, July 2 at the Echo stage, Washington D.C in the United States.

"SFTOS" is due out July 14, 2017.