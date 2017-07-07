Home > Buzz >

Wizkid drops tracklist of "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape

Wizkid Singer is out with the full tracklist of "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape

TY Dolla Sign, Trey Songz, among others are featured on the 12-track tape.

  • Published:
Chris Brown, Trey Songz among others feature on singer's "Sounds From The Other Side " summer mixtape play

Chris Brown, Trey Songz among others feature on singer's "Sounds From The Other Side " summer mixtape

(RCA/Star Boy)

Wizkid You can track Starboy’s entire Sony career via his numerous project leaks
Pulse Blogger Wizkid or Davido: Who would be artiste of the year?
Music Wizkid - 'Naughty ride' ft Major Lazer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wizkid has released the tracklist for his summer mixtape "Sounds From The Other Side"(SFTOS).

He had earlier also revealed the artwork for the tape.

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork play

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

The tape housing 12 tracks features Trey Songz, TY Dolla Sign, Bucie, Major Lazer, Drake and Chris Brown.

Wizkid play

Wizkid packs the heat whenever he performs on stage, it's spiritual

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

The recently crowned Best International Act Africa at the BET Awards 2017 concluded his first gig for 2017 on Sunday, July 2 at the Echo stage, Washington D.C in the United States.

"SFTOS" is due out July 14, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer shades Davido's voice on social media?bullet
2 Wizkid Singer takes shots at Tekno, calls him a 'duck face'bullet
3 Wizkid vs Davido Africa's two biggest music stars have a "beef" but...bullet

Buzz

D'banj How singer’s inspired “King Don Come” album art was created
Masterkraft Producer's "Unlimited" tape out now
Bantu crew
Ade Bantu Singer, 13-piece Bantu band are out with album "Agberos International"
Cynthia Morgan
Wizkid vs Davido Cynthia Morgan blasts MC Galaxy for belittling Tekno over stars' beef