WIzkid, Damian Marley to work on new music

Wizkid and Damian Marley, the youngest son of the legend Bob Marley are working on music together.

The Starboy who earlier disclosed that it’s his dream to work with Damian is finally getting the opportunity to do so.

He is pictured with Damian Marley, with him writing on Twitter: “ Talked about working with this woman, today we here. Legend! To the world my friend!”

Talked about working with this man. Today we dey here! Legend! To the world my friend🚀 https://t.co/8owM2ItlR7 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Jamaican artist Kranium recently released the video for his Wizkid, TY Dolla $ign collaboration ‘Can’t believe it’.

Wizzy’s “Sounds From The Other Side” in other news is getting all the buzz and love from international media and fans - the album or mixtape as Wizkid refers to it recently was selected by VEVO as one of the projects worth checking out.

The Sony RCA act has indeed crossed over to ‘the other side’.

Wizkid is currently on an international “Future Hndrxx tour” alongside rapper Future with African nation Mozambique being the next stop on Friday July 21, 2017.

Its @wizkidayo live in concert Kenya are you ready https://t.co/YjYhQfG10s — David Lubanga (@litedjlubash) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Following that is an only Kenya concert appearance by Wiz on Saturday July 22, 2017.