Home > Buzz >

Wizkid :  3 best songs from singer’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Mixtape

Wizkid 3 best songs from singer’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Mixtape

heck out the three best songs from “Sounds from the Other Side” below.

  • Published:
Wizkid SFTOS official artwork play

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

First-Listen Review Wizkid crosses over in “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape
LK Kuddy 'Keys to my heart' [Video]
Wizkid Everything we know about “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape
State Of The Music Everything in the Nigerian music industry is contagious, beef included
State Of The Music Dear fan, you need to ask musicians for proof
Wizkid Success on your own terms
Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far
Wizkid vs Davido How beneficial is beef to “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape?
Wizkid Singer holds free listening session for "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape [Video]
D'banj Singer did not release his album on the day he promised, just like the others
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In 2014, Wizkid released what is regarded critically as a let-down album. Although “Ayo (Joy)” was commercially successful, but critic and fans weren’t exactly gracious. Too many dance records and filler tracks made many blast the work from end to end.

So when he announced “Sounds from the Other Side” project in 2015, fans were cautious but optimistic. Described by Wizkid as a project in which he attempts to “fuse the sound with artists from right here (USA), with my local producers back home,” it was difficult to know what to expect from the release.

Wizkid has grown from his last project. He is operating on a bigger project, and catering to global audiences now. He has a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment which requires him to outgrow the confines of African music and take on an inclusive fan base.

Wizkid photographed by Hunger Magazine London play

Wizkid keeps throwing subs at Davido's husky voice

(Hunger Magazine )

 

After multiple delays, Starboy’s “Sounds from the Other Side” is finally here, and it’s safe to say there’s a new direction on this project. At 10 tracks, the project is concise and it shows a coherent vibe, when compared to its predecessor.

After tweaking his sound with Caribbean dance records and singles, Wizzy  goes all out on “Sounds from the Other Side.” With songs like ‘African Bad gyal’ and ‘Come closer’, he also introduces elements of the Nigerian sound to U.S. crowds.

At 40-minutes long, “Sounds from the Other Side” is surprisingly cohesive. Through the mixtape’s 10 tracks, Wizkid weaves in and out of Afrobeat, EDM, R&B, House and dancehall. If the singer’s next album is anything like his mixtape, he may finally have another “Superstar” under his belt. Check out the three best songs from “Sounds from the Other Side” below.

Wizkid photographed by Hunger Magazine London play

Wizkid photographed by Hunger Magazine London

(Hunger Magazine)

 

“Sexy”

A solo run, Wizkid takes on Afrobeat, blending it with a faint Latino flavour to bring home one of the most ‘popping’ ode to the African woman. He flows in English and pidgin, delivering a record that hits you slowly, with each extra listen unwrapping a renewed feeling of appreciation.

“All For Love” ft Bucie

Wizkid relationship with House music has been a fruitful one, with 2014’s ‘In my bed’ smashing commercial acceptance across the continent. He returns this time with a richer record featuring South African R&B and House singer Bucie. Over repetitive instrumentals and drums, he duets with her to create a record that is satisfying with every bounce.

“African Bad Gyal” ft Chris Brown

If you lack energy and dance moves, avoid this track. It’s a storm, carefully curated and packaged as an audio file. Produced by Sarz, Wizkid and Chris Brown provides dance parties across the globe with a record that will be a DJ’s secret weapon. There’s verve in the beats, beauty in the lyrics, and fire in its soul.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Everything we know about “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtapebullet
2 State Of The Music Everything in the Nigerian music industry is...bullet
3 Akon Singer signs producer DeeVee to Konvict Musicbullet

Buzz

Wizkid vs Davido: "Sounds From The Other Side" vs "Son Of Mercy"
Wizkid vs Davido All the differences between Starboy, O.B.O's first projects with Sony Music
Wizkid SFTOS official artwork
Wizkid Singer's "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape out now
Pulse List Best Nigerian songs released in June 2017
D'banj
D'banj Everything we know about “King Don Come” album