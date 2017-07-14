Wizkid :  3 best songs from singer’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Mixtape

In 2014, Wizkid released what is regarded critically as a let-down album. Although “Ayo (Joy)” was commercially successful, but critic and fans weren’t exactly gracious. Too many dance records and filler tracks made many blast the work from end to end.

So when he announced “Sounds from the Other Side” project in 2015, fans were cautious but optimistic. Described by Wizkid as a project in which he attempts to “fuse the sound with artists from right here (USA), with my local producers back home,” it was difficult to know what to expect from the release.

Wizkid has grown from his last project. He is operating on a bigger project, and catering to global audiences now. He has a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment which requires him to outgrow the confines of African music and take on an inclusive fan base.

After multiple delays, Starboy’s “Sounds from the Other Side” is finally here, and it’s safe to say there’s a new direction on this project. At 10 tracks, the project is concise and it shows a coherent vibe, when compared to its predecessor.

After tweaking his sound with Caribbean dance records and singles, Wizzy goes all out on “Sounds from the Other Side.” With songs like ‘African Bad gyal’ and ‘Come closer’, he also introduces elements of the Nigerian sound to U.S. crowds.

At 40-minutes long, “Sounds from the Other Side” is surprisingly cohesive. Through the mixtape’s 10 tracks, Wizkid weaves in and out of Afrobeat, EDM, R&B, House and dancehall. If the singer’s next album is anything like his mixtape, he may finally have another “Superstar” under his belt. Check out the three best songs from “Sounds from the Other Side” below.

“Sexy”

A solo run, Wizkid takes on Afrobeat, blending it with a faint Latino flavour to bring home one of the most ‘popping’ ode to the African woman. He flows in English and pidgin, delivering a record that hits you slowly, with each extra listen unwrapping a renewed feeling of appreciation.

“All For Love” ft Bucie

Wizkid relationship with House music has been a fruitful one, with 2014’s ‘In my bed’ smashing commercial acceptance across the continent. He returns this time with a richer record featuring South African R&B and House singer Bucie. Over repetitive instrumentals and drums, he duets with her to create a record that is satisfying with every bounce.

“African Bad Gyal” ft Chris Brown

If you lack energy and dance moves, avoid this track. It’s a storm, carefully curated and packaged as an audio file. Produced by Sarz, Wizkid and Chris Brown provides dance parties across the globe with a record that will be a DJ’s secret weapon. There’s verve in the beats, beauty in the lyrics, and fire in its soul.