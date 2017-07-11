Home > Buzz >

Watch Yemi Alade perform 'Charliee' on BBC Radio 1Xtra

Yemi Alade Watch singer perform 'Charliee' on BBC Radio 1Xtra

The "King of queens" just released her "Mama Afrique" extended playlist, a continuation of her 2016 "Mama Africa" album.

  Published:

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade makes an appearance on BBC Radio 1 Xtra show "Maida Vale"  sessions with DJ Edu.

She performed 'Charliee' one of the songs off her "Mama Afrique" EP released June 30, 2017.

With confidence she renders the song confidently.

Yemi Alade has been on world tour, recently finishing up with the United States in June.

She is also expected to be out with a third studio album before 2017 is over.

Watch her session on BBC 1 Xtra.

