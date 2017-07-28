Wande Coal - Singer announces 'Iskaba' world tour

Wande Coal is about to follow the likes of Davido and Wizkid on the path of organizing international tours.

Titling his "Iskaba world tour 2017'', the singer wrote on Instagram " About to show the world what I mean when I say " Nobody be like Wande coal ."

Wande is however yet to give the details of the tour.

The Black diamond singer has had a rather quiet 2017 musically. 2016 saw him release 'Ballerz' and 'Iskaba', and then releasing visuals for them in 2017.

The singer has however been going for lowkey gigs, recently having one in Egypt. He also featured in Dbanj's 'It's not a lie' that also has Harrysong on the hook.

His last album- his sophomore LP "Wanted was released in 2015 under Black Diamond Entertainment label, which he floated after leaving Mohits records.

Wande Coal and Phyno have recently also collaborated on a yet to be released song.