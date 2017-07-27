Sir Victor Uwaifo has been honoured with a Living Human Treasure award by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The award is given to reward those who possess to a high degree the knowledge and skills required for performing or re-creating specific elements of the intangible cultural heritage.

The project initiated by France-based Nigerian curator Bose Fagbemi features a tour exhibition, symposium and music performance in some states in Nigeria, France, Ghana, United Kingdom, United States, the Caribbean and South Africa.

It is being organised to celebrate Uwaifo’s achievements and contributions to Nigeria, Africa and the world. The France leg of the tour will hold in October to coincide with the commemoration of the Nigerian Cultural Heritage Week, in collaboration with the Nigeria Embassy in Paris.

Uwaifo is considered an inventor of the double neck “magic guitar” with 18 strings.

The Nigerian music export is a multiple award-winning musician and multi-instrumentalist, who asides his vocals is armed with skills for playing the saxophone, electric guitar, electric piano, flute, and vocals. He is also a renowned sculptor.

Best known for his songs ‘Mami water’ and ‘Joromi’, Uwaifo continues to promote the arts as a lecturer and musician.

Uwaifo was awarded Member of the Order of the Niger by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Sir Victor, is the Chairman of Joromi Organization, a multi-track recording and television studio in Benin City. He runs and manages an art gallery and the Victor Uwaifo Hall of Fame.