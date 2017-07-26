Home > Buzz >

Tony Allen to release debut album "The Source"

Tony Allen Fela's one-time drummer to release debut album "The Source"

The Source will feature contributions from Paris-based and Cameroonian musicians.

  • Published:
Tony-Allen-The-Source- play

Tony-Allen-The-Source artwork cover

(TonyAllenofficial/Soundcloud)

#FactsOnly With Osagie Alonge Nigerian music shouldn’t be called ‘Afrobeats’
Fela The African legend was more than just the Pioneer of Afrobeat
Bob Dylan Singer and songwriter awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature
Tony Allen Fela Kuti’s legendary drummer talks about the creation of Afrobeat and new age music
Pulse Album Review BANTU tells the complete African story on “Agberos International” album
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Renowned Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen has announced he will be releasing his debut full length album, titled “The Source” to be released under Blue Note Records.

Off the 11-track album is the song titled ‘Wolf eats wolf’, a song that showcases Allen’s skills on the drums.

Tony Allen play

Tony Allen

(Instagram)

 

Allen worked with frequent collaborator Yann Jankielewicz, who reveals the album will show listeners new skills from Allen. “Tony has never played drums as well as this,” he says. “He’s never had as much freedom, never had as much power as he does today.”

Allen grew up listening juju and jazz music. play

Allen grew up listening juju and jazz music.

 

The Source, which will be a follow-up to A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, a 4-track EP Allen released in March this year, will feature contributions from Paris-based artists such as saxophonists Rémi Sciuto and Jean-Jacques Elangue, trumpeter Nicolas Giraud, trombonist Daniel Zimmermann, bassist Mathias Allamane, pianist Jean-Philippe Dary, and keyboardist Vincent Taurelle, who produced the album with Bertrand Fresel. Cameroonian guitarist Indy Dibongue from Cameroon will also make an appearance alongside The Gorillaz‘ Damon Albarn.

, “Wolf Eats Wolf,” comes with a pre-order of the LP due September

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer has songs recorded with American rapper Futurebullet
2 Mr Eazi How does singer’s relationship with Temi Otedola affect his music?bullet
3 F. Shaw 5 top songs by the much admired social media personality and...bullet

Buzz

“Despacito” (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Playdata Radio Chart Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix still most played song on Nigerian radio [Week 30]
Akin like most musicians started from a very early age
Pulse Music Discovery Meet Nigerian singer Akin, proudly repping his roots with music
Kendrick Lamar's "DNA."
MTV VMAs 2017 Kendrick Lamar leads nominations list with eight categories
Wizkid in Apple Music's Beats 1 interview.
Wizkid "Sounds From The Other Side" debuts on Billboard Hot 200 chart