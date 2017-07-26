Tony Allen to release debut album "The Source"

Renowned Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen has announced he will be releasing his debut full length album, titled “The Source” to be released under Blue Note Records.

Off the 11-track album is the song titled ‘Wolf eats wolf’, a song that showcases Allen’s skills on the drums.

Allen worked with frequent collaborator Yann Jankielewicz, who reveals the album will show listeners new skills from Allen. “Tony has never played drums as well as this,” he says. “He’s never had as much freedom, never had as much power as he does today.”

The Source, which will be a follow-up to A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, a 4-track EP Allen released in March this year, will feature contributions from Paris-based artists such as saxophonists Rémi Sciuto and Jean-Jacques Elangue, trumpeter Nicolas Giraud, trombonist Daniel Zimmermann, bassist Mathias Allamane, pianist Jean-Philippe Dary, and keyboardist Vincent Taurelle, who produced the album with Bertrand Fresel. Cameroonian guitarist Indy Dibongue from Cameroon will also make an appearance alongside The Gorillaz‘ Damon Albarn.

, “Wolf Eats Wolf,” comes with a pre-order of the LP due September