Tiwa Savage talks balancing career with mother duties

Marvin Records singer, Tiwa Savage, has had an impressive and fast rise to stardom but it did not come easy.

The Afrobeat diva has had to combine the role of being a mother, an obedient daughter and one who is quite dedicated to her career which must have been quite exhausting.

But a determined and fearless Savage is not the one to be fazed by this.

She shared some short stories regarding her journey to fame in an interview with Hunger TV.

Growing up, some members of her family particularly her parents weren't totally supportive of her chosen music career until she started showing a high commitment and chances of success.

"Initially my dad was like “okay, what do you want to do?” Of course I responded music," she said.

"He saw this more of a hobby and something you do in church on Sundays rather than a full time career.

"I didn’t blame him for thinking this way because music is an unstable career you can be really big today and fall off tomorrow.

"Deep down I know he was looking out for my interests.

"My brothers have always been my support from day one and my mum also, needless to say my dad is now my number one fan!"

On how she finally broke her parent's resistance to her chosen music career, all she had to do was get a Business degree.

A sort of peace offering to them.

Her zeal and the amount of work she put into her work also convinced them music for the singer was more than a hobby.

"Before starting a full time career in music I got a degree in Business – That way I kept my dad happy and I always had something to fall back on!

"Once I started doing back-up vocals, my parents saw how much work I was putting in – all night rehearsals, and full time at the studio – I began appearing on more singles, and on TV and suddenly they were like 'We can’t stop this girl!'"

Apart from music, her son, Jamal, seems to be a big part of her world.

With her ability to multi-task, the duties of being a mother and her unrelenting pursuit of more career success were hardly a subject for conflict.

This was not without the good support from Marvin Records, she acknowledged in the interview.

"If you had told me that I would be on this journey with my son I wouldn’t have believed you, but you know we can multi-task – as women we are built for it – god has created us for this! I don’t travel all the time with him – I have a balance and I’m still learning.

"Having a strong support system is key – I would be lying if I said I did all on my own. My label are also extremely supportive."

Come September 2017, Tiwa Savage will be joining Nigerian stars such as Wizkid and Maleek Berry at Jay-Z's "Made in America" festival.

A testament to how big she has grown as an artiste and a more importantly, a pointer to more future ground breaking achievement.