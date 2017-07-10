Home > Buzz >

Tekno's label MMMG unveils three new artists

The label CEO Ubi Franklin narrated how so many artists bombard him with messages on social media about wanting to get signed on.

Tekno Singer's contract with Ubi Franklin runs until 2019
Music Selebobo - 'Waka waka' ft Davido
Tekno Everything you should know about singer’s Sony deal
Iyanya "Signature EP" offers Mavin singer a chance to completely reset his career
Wizkid vs Davido Tekno joining in superstars" beef is one of his worst decisions of his career
Ubi Franklin who runs TripleMG label, a former home to singer and co-owner Iyanya, has unveiled three new acts who just got signed to the label.

Speaking with Planet TV, Franklin spoke about how artists come at him on social media, asking for opportunities to get signed, while some in frustration throw insults at him.

 

"I get artists waiting to see If I would come through, Sir please help us, a lot of guys attack me on social media, sir you don't reply my DMs, you are stupid, they don't understand I can't take care of everyone, so it's a gradual thing," Ubi explained on the process of getting artists signed.

On his new signings, Chibbz, Ellyman and Roger Lino,  Ubi says it took about 6 months back and forth with lawyers before arriving at the point of signing them up after they caught his attention.

Chibbz has however been introduced by Iyanya in 2016 as a MMMG artist.

TripleMG has over the years seen the departure of a number of artists including Emma Nyra, Iyanya, DJ Coublon and Baci among others.

The label is still however home to producer artist Selebobo and Tekno.

