Tekno announces title for debut album "Teenage Dreams"

Tekno is finally having a conversation about releasing his first album as a musician, and starts off with giving away the album title.

Tekno is gearing up for his debut album titled "Teenage Dreams" play

Tekno is gearing up for his debut album titled "Teenage Dreams"

Nigerian pop singer Tekno has come out with the title of his first album as a recording artist.

He has titled it "Teenage Dreams" according to a video shared on social media.

Further details on the album are unknown for now.

Tekno is sparking up another potential hot topic play Tekno has been piling up the singles, it's only ideal these songs get a place they can call home in an album. (Instagram/Teknoofficial)

 

It's been five years since Tekno released his first single 'Holiday' under the imprint K-Money Entertainment in 2012 and then going on to sign with TripleMG in 2013.

Since then it's been singles upon singles release, many turning out to be popular hits, so much that many have forgotten he doesn't even have an album out to his name. yet.

Tekno recently dropped a new single titled 'Go'. He has had a pretty eventful 2017 and will be performing at the One Africa Music Fest 2017 New York edition coming up in August.

