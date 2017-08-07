Tekno announces title for debut album "Teenage Dreams"

Nigerian pop singer Tekno has come out with the title of his first album as a recording artist.

He has titled it "Teenage Dreams" according to a video shared on social media.

@alhajitekno announces title of debut album as "Teenage Dreams" https://t.co/PvmEUPxZR1 — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Further details on the album are unknown for now.

It's been five years since Tekno released his first single 'Holiday' under the imprint K-Money Entertainment in 2012 and then going on to sign with TripleMG in 2013.

Since then it's been singles upon singles release, many turning out to be popular hits, so much that many have forgotten he doesn't even have an album out to his name. yet.

Tekno recently dropped a new single titled 'Go'. He has had a pretty eventful 2017 and will be performing at the One Africa Music Fest 2017 New York edition coming up in August.