Home > Buzz >

State Of The Music :  Which Nigerian project is the best so far of 2017?

State Of The Music Which Nigerian project is the best so far of 2017?

Midway through the year, which Nigerian project has been the best so far?

  • Published:
play

Wizkid, Drake ‘One dance’, ‘Come closer’ romance was always about music, nothing personal
Wizkid How “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape shows growth from “Ayo (Joy)” album
Wizkid Which song will be singer’s next ‘Ojuelegba’ on “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape?
Wizkid Every producer who worked on “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape
Soundcloud Is this the end of the Nigeria music industry’s go-to platform?
Wizkid vs Davido All the differences between Starboy, O.B.O's first projects with Sony Music
Wizkid 3 best songs from singer’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Mixtape
First-Listen Review Wizkid crosses over in “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape
D'banj Everything we know about “King Don Come” album
Wizkid Everything we know about “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

2017 has gone past its half-way point, and we have a number of music projects released.

Nigerian artists from diverse genres and locations have created musical projects for a lot of reasons. Some to define the country’s soundscape, others to drive conversations for their careers and genre, while for a select few, they just have enough music left in the hard drives to dispose.

Via full-length albums, EPs and mixtapes, our country’s music of 2017 has been offered to fans and listeners, pushing narratives, unveiling art in sonic form and generally just making the waiot between now and our deaths more fun.

This is July 2017. We are in the second half of the year, and it has become a sprint for many musicians who made New Year resolutions about packaging all of their recorded music, and releasing it as a project. Many did that in the first half of the year, serenading us all with music which has ranged from dope to horrible. Whether it is the supreme turn up of Flavour’s “Ijele The Traveler” or the sampling beauty which eased our life on Nonso Amadi and Odunsi’s “War” EP, we have had fun.

There has also been redefinition from Omawumi’s “Timeless,” introduction from debuts JazzZ Attah and Geniuzz, while Mr Eazi finally got one off his chest. For Skales, he packaged something for the haters with the interesting “The Never Say Never Guy” LP, and Banky W, his ex-boss, delivered love once again on “Songs About U.”

What a year so far.

But we are bent on nominating the best music project for the year so far. To do this, we have sampled opinions from numerous music critics, DJs and industry practitioners who have come forward with nominations. These experts with sound ears cast their votes, gave their opinion, and finally, after collating the results, we have one which is leading.

That project is Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side.”

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork play

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

“Sounds From The Other Side,” the highly anticipated global release from Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid was made available via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International. The project features collaborations with Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Bucie, along with production by Sarz, Diplo, Picard Brothers, Spellz, DJ Mustard and more.

Leading the way for the project is the first single, “Come Closer” feat. Drake, which has been streamed over 56 million times worldwide, a testament to Wizkid’s increasing international appeal.

Why:

For a man so diminutive, Starboy is shouldering the hopes of an entire continent on those lean shoulders. To some, he is Africa’s first global pop superstar. To others, he represents a black messiah, the second coming of Fela Kuti, who will grab our traditional pop sounds by the reins and ride it to global attention and dominance.

Wizkid has risen to the challenge on every front. He has transitioned from his African base to include international markets with an ease that is both surprising and respected. His team has grown considerably, and his work rate has had him recording and making power moves with US superstars. It is no surprise that in the past one year, he has been nominated for a Grammy, won 3 Billboard awards, and fired through with a project featuring Chris Brown and Drake.

Wizkid play

Wizkid

(Starboy)

 

Everyone was right. The spine of the project is Caribbean. Singles ‘Come closer’ ‘African bad gyal’, ‘Naughty ride’ and ‘Daddy yo’ are Island-ready records, fused with Nigerian pidgin English and simplistic songwriting dominant in global party records. Wizkid’s friendship with TY Dolla Sign pays off most especially on ‘Dirty wine’, an EDM-powered record produced by DJ Mustard.

Thematically, Wizkid focuses on love and his interaction with his ladies. Every record here is inspired by women, and throws light on his various interaction with them.

“Sounds from the Other Side” is beautiful music, which is simple in its creative direction and executed right. There’s enough material here to fuel wild parties around the world. His music brims with the effortless melody and rakish charm that have made him a key influence on the world’s rapidly growing African pop scene.

Based on critical reviews, this well-crafted, one-dimensional pop dance project, is all about vibes than actual substance. And based on that, it is a win.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagrambullet
2 Wizkid Banky W praises singer in emotional postbullet
3 Psquare Singers mock Nigerian government’s proposed ban on shooting...bullet

Buzz

Raezy's " Rap Kulture" radio show is a movement for supporting talented Hip-Hop acts
Rap Kulture Radio show hosted by OAP Raezy is illuminating the rich culture of Nigerian Hip-Hop
Wizkid in Apple Music's Beats 1 interview.
Wizkid “I have met Drake in a private party,” singer reveals in new interview
Yemi Alade (L), Ruggedybaba (R) criticize government's planned move to ban Nigerian music video production abroad
Yemi Alade, Ruggedybaba Musicians react to the planned music video ban by Nigerian government
Wizkid and Drake couldn't hit it off in a personal way.
Wizkid, Drake ‘One dance’, ‘Come closer’ romance was always about music, nothing personal