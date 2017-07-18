State Of The Music :  Which Nigerian project is the best so far of 2017?

2017 has gone past its half-way point, and we have a number of music projects released.

Nigerian artists from diverse genres and locations have created musical projects for a lot of reasons. Some to define the country’s soundscape, others to drive conversations for their careers and genre, while for a select few, they just have enough music left in the hard drives to dispose.

Via full-length albums, EPs and mixtapes, our country’s music of 2017 has been offered to fans and listeners, pushing narratives, unveiling art in sonic form and generally just making the waiot between now and our deaths more fun.

This is July 2017. We are in the second half of the year, and it has become a sprint for many musicians who made New Year resolutions about packaging all of their recorded music, and releasing it as a project. Many did that in the first half of the year, serenading us all with music which has ranged from dope to horrible. Whether it is the supreme turn up of Flavour’s “Ijele The Traveler” or the sampling beauty which eased our life on Nonso Amadi and Odunsi’s “War” EP, we have had fun.

There has also been redefinition from Omawumi’s “Timeless,” introduction from debuts JazzZ Attah and Geniuzz, while Mr Eazi finally got one off his chest. For Skales, he packaged something for the haters with the interesting “The Never Say Never Guy” LP, and Banky W, his ex-boss, delivered love once again on “Songs About U.”

What a year so far.

But we are bent on nominating the best music project for the year so far. To do this, we have sampled opinions from numerous music critics, DJs and industry practitioners who have come forward with nominations. These experts with sound ears cast their votes, gave their opinion, and finally, after collating the results, we have one which is leading.

That project is Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side.”

“Sounds From The Other Side,” the highly anticipated global release from Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid was made available via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International. The project features collaborations with Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Bucie, along with production by Sarz, Diplo, Picard Brothers, Spellz, DJ Mustard and more.

Leading the way for the project is the first single, “Come Closer” feat. Drake, which has been streamed over 56 million times worldwide, a testament to Wizkid’s increasing international appeal.

Why:

For a man so diminutive, Starboy is shouldering the hopes of an entire continent on those lean shoulders. To some, he is Africa’s first global pop superstar. To others, he represents a black messiah, the second coming of Fela Kuti, who will grab our traditional pop sounds by the reins and ride it to global attention and dominance.

Wizkid has risen to the challenge on every front. He has transitioned from his African base to include international markets with an ease that is both surprising and respected. His team has grown considerably, and his work rate has had him recording and making power moves with US superstars. It is no surprise that in the past one year, he has been nominated for a Grammy, won 3 Billboard awards, and fired through with a project featuring Chris Brown and Drake.

Everyone was right. The spine of the project is Caribbean. Singles ‘Come closer’ ‘African bad gyal’, ‘Naughty ride’ and ‘Daddy yo’ are Island-ready records, fused with Nigerian pidgin English and simplistic songwriting dominant in global party records. Wizkid’s friendship with TY Dolla Sign pays off most especially on ‘Dirty wine’, an EDM-powered record produced by DJ Mustard.

Thematically, Wizkid focuses on love and his interaction with his ladies. Every record here is inspired by women, and throws light on his various interaction with them.

“Sounds from the Other Side” is beautiful music, which is simple in its creative direction and executed right. There’s enough material here to fuel wild parties around the world. His music brims with the effortless melody and rakish charm that have made him a key influence on the world’s rapidly growing African pop scene.

Based on critical reviews, this well-crafted, one-dimensional pop dance project, is all about vibes than actual substance. And based on that, it is a win.