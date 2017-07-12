Home > Buzz >

State Of The Music :  Everything in the Nigerian music industry is contagious, beef included

State Of The Music Everything in the Nigerian music industry is contagious, beef included

So when next you see something good happen in the industry, celebrate. It will become a trend. When a bad situation arises, then there’s genuine need for concern.

  • Published:
Sina Rambo, Davido, Olamide behind the scenes of Wale's 'Fine girl' video shoot play

Sina Rambo, Davido, Olamide behind the scenes of Wale's 'Fine girl' video shoot

(Instagram)

Pulse Album Review Kid Konnect harnesses the joy of living on “SONNIK – Secure Your Happiness” album
State Of The Music Dear fan, you need to ask musicians for proof
D'banj Singer did not release his album on the day he promised, just like the others
Lil Kesh Singer can never quit music, it is his entire life
Wizkid vs Davido How beneficial is beef to “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape?
Lagos Floods 10 photos that show what Lagos Island residents are going through
Cynthia Morgan 'My two singles are better than MC Galaxy's two albums,' singer says
Mr Eazi Singer’s superb performance at Fela’s shrine made us forget that Lagos was flooded
Morell 'Safay' [Video]
Mr Eazi Singer holds Lagos concert of "Detty World Tour" at New Afrika Shrine
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We are more connected than we love to admit. Almost all the time, when a new artist hits me up with new music, there’s a huge possibility that he sounds like someone else. That’s because the Nigerian music industry is extremely connected in diverse ways that everything and everything that happens to one person, happens for another.

A good example is this international push by Nigerian pop stars. Ayo Jay got a deal to re-release his ‘Your number’ single from RCA Records. Tekno got his too from Columbia Records for ‘Pana’. Wizkid and Davido grabbed deals from Sony, spearheading the spotlight on pop sounds from the continent.

Look at the music. The industry is currently being dominated by mellow dance-pop, with a strong infusion of Highlife. It’s a trend that can be traced back to Kiss Daniel’s ‘Woju’, and accelerated by Mr Eazi’s brilliance of 2016. But it has spread quickly, and become the standard of what radio-friendly pop music should sound like. Pop culture would call it the new wave. But it’s deeper than that. It’s a function of how connected we are.

Wizkid does the most for his fans at the Wireless Festival. play

Wizkid does the most for his fans at the Wireless Festival.

(Wizkidayo/Instagram)

 

Once something comes into the scene, it generates an energy that is absorbed by everyone, and begins to manifest in the behaviour and decisions of all the players.

Check out the start of 2016. Olamide and Don Jazzy brought in beef at the Headies. The rest of the year followed a similar path. Colleagues rose against each other. Fights rang all around us, and the dominant energy was negative. Beef was just around the corner. Why that happened was because two of the most celebrated creators of music engaged in it, and so it trickled down.

That same energy is floating around now. It’s like déjà vu. Wizkid and Davido began a shade war, which has dominated the industry for a couple of weeks. The energy released from that battle has spread, leading to Tekno, Cynthia Morgan and MC Galaxy exhibiting similar behaviour. Two leaders of the industry battling has made it acceptable for everyone else to join in.

Cynthia Morgan play

Cynthia Morgan blasts MC Galaxy over Tekno insult

(icynthiamorgan/Instagram)

 

Which is why musicians need to understand that there’s a great responsibility on their shoulders to drive the culture in the direction that they want it to go. No one act is isolated. No deed is made in a closed environment. Everyone is connected. We feed off each other for ideas, for influence, inspiration and just about everything else.

So when next you see something good happen in the industry, celebrate. It will become a trend. When a bad situation arises, then there’s genuine need for concern. It’s coming home to you in ways that you cannot explain. We are all one. We are all together.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's worldwide reach inspires Cassper Nyovestbullet
2 Mr Eazi Singer’s superb performance at Fela’s shrine made us forget...bullet
3 Wizkid vs Davido How beneficial is beef to “Sounds From The Other...bullet

Buzz

DeeVee with Akon in Lagos
Akon Singer signs producer DeeVee to Konvict Music
Tekno
State Of The Music Dear fan, you need to ask musicians for proof
D'banj
D'banj Singer did not release his album on the day he promised, just like the others
BOJ to release debut album "MAGIC"
BOJ Singer to release debut album "MAGIC"